PM Narendra Modi Meets India’s Women’s World Cup Winners, Praises Their Resilience And Spirit

On Wednesday, the Prime Minister hosted the champions at his residence on Lok Kalyan Marg, congratulating the players for their inspiring comeback in the tournament after an early setback that included three consecutive losses and social media criticism.

“You all have done a very big job,” PM Modi told the team. “In India, cricket is not just a game; it has become a part of our people’s lives. When cricket thrives, the nation rejoices, and when it struggles, the whole country feels it.”

India’s Dream Realised After Two Decades

India’s long-awaited dream of lifting the ICC Women’s World Cup finally came true after previous heartbreaks in 2005 and 2017. The team produced a dominant performance in the final, defeating South Africa by 52 runs. The victory was powered by outstanding all-round efforts from Shafali Verma (87 runs and 2/36) and Deepti Sharma (58 runs and 5/39), sealing a moment of glory that will inspire generations to come.

With this win, India joined Australia, England, and New Zealand as the only nations to have won the ICC Women’s World Cup, and notably did so for the first time on home soil.

Coach and Captain Reflect on Journey

Head coach Amol Mazumdar expressed his gratitude to the Prime Minister, highlighting the players' dedication and resilience. “We feel honoured and privileged to be here. The daughters of the country have done wonders,” Mazumdar said. “For the last two years, they have worked tirelessly, showing the same intensity and energy in every practice session.”

Mazumdar also shared a lighthearted moment from the team’s visit to King Charles III in the UK, revealing that the team’s support staff had jokingly manifested getting a photograph with PM Modi, a wish now fulfilled.

Captain Harmanpreet Kaur, recalling the team’s meeting with PM Modi after the 2017 World Cup final loss, said this year’s meeting was especially emotional.

“In 2017, we met you without the trophy,” Harmanpreet said. “This time, meeting you as world champions makes us incredibly proud. We hope to meet you again and again, with more trophies in the future.”

Smriti Mandhana: ‘PM Modi Has Been Our Inspiration’

Vice-captain Smriti Mandhana, who finished the tournament as the second-highest run-getter with 434 runs in nine innings, said the team drew immense motivation from PM Modi’s words over the years.

“When we met you in 2017, you told us to keep believing in ourselves; that advice stayed with us for six to seven years,” Mandhana said. “It feels like destiny that our first World Cup win came in India. You’ve always inspired us. Today, women are achieving success in every field, whether it’s sports or ISRO, and that motivates us even more.”