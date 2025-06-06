Two days after the Bengaluru stampede which claimed 11 lives near Chinnaswamy Stadium, a police complaint was lodged against former Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) captain Virat Kohli on Friday in Bengaluru over the incident.

As per IANS News Agency report, the complaint was filed with the Cubbon Park police station by A.M. Venkatesh, representing the Naija Horatagaarara Vedike. The police have accepted the complaint, which seeks action against the celebrity cricketer.

Venkatesh was informed that his complaint would be considered for investigation along with the FIR already lodged in this regard.

The report further mentioned that the Karnataka Police, in the FIR lodged regarding the stampede, stated that the accused parties -- RCB franchise, event management firm DNA, and the KSCA Administrative Committee -- organised the victory celebration without the necessary permissions.

The FIR has been registered under Sections 105 (culpable homicide not amounting to murder), 115(2) (voluntarily causing hurt), 118(1) (voluntarily causing hurt or grievous hurt by using dangerous weapons or means), 118(2) read with Section 3(5) (voluntarily causing grievous hurt, when the act is done by several persons in furtherance of common intention), 190 (unlawful assembly), 132 (criminal force to deter a public servant), 125(a) (filing false affidavit), and 125(b) (rash and negligent acts that endanger human life) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita.

Meanwhile, two additional cases have been registered at the Cubbon Park police station regarding the stampede incident.

Based on a complaint filed by Roland Gomes, who was injured in the stampede and treated as an inpatient at a hospital, a case has been filed against the RCB franchise, KSCA, and DNA under Section 125(a) of the BNS.

In his complaint, Gomes said: "I saw the RCB post on social media and came with my friends to watch the celebration. It was announced that there would be a procession with an open bus. When I was entering through Gate Number 17, there was a huge rush, and my shoulder joint got dislocated."

Notably, a stampede outside the M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru during RCB's IPL 2025 victory celebrations killed 11 and injured many more on Wednesday.

A day after the incident, Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah asked for the arrests of the officials of RCB, DNA and Karnataka State Cricket Association. The state government also superseded several top police officials, including Bengaluru Police Commissioner B Dayananda.

The Bengaluru Police on Friday arrested senior Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) official Nikhil Sosale from the Kempegowda International Airport, Bengaluru on Friday, June 6, 2025.

The Bengaluru Police, on Friday, arrested Royal Challengers Bengaluru's Head of Marketing and Revenue, Nikhil Sosale, from the Kempegowda International Airport in Bengaluru. Apart from Sosale, the employees of DNA Entertainment Network, Kiran Kumar (Senior Event Manager) and Sunil Mathew (Vice President - Business Affairs), were also arrested by the police.

Meanwhile, a one-man judicial commission has also been formed to investigate the case. It is headed by retired Karnataka High Court judge Justice Michael D'Cunha. The commission has been asked to report in 30 days.

Earlier, the state government as well as RCB announced a compensation of INR 10 lakh for the families of the deceased, while covering all medical expenses for the injured. The franchise have also created an 'RCB Cares' fund to support the injured.