'Politics Should Stay Aside': AB de Villiers Reacts To India-Pakistan Trophy Controversy, Praises India’s Cricketing Brilliance

South African legend AB de Villiers has weighed in on the tense scenes that unfolded during the Asia Cup 2025 final trophy presentation. Speaking on his weekly #360 YouTube show, de Villiers expressed disappointment at India’s refusal to accept the trophy from the Asia Cricket Council President, which led to an uncomfortable ceremony.

“There seemed to be some unhappiness with who was handing out the trophy. I don’t feel that belongs in sports. Politics should stay aside. Sport is one thing, and it should be celebrated for what it is,” de Villiers said. He admitted the moment was “quite awkward” and added that players should never be put in such difficult positions.

Hostility Overshadowing Cricket

The Asia Cup had been marked by visible tension between India and Pakistan beyond the playing field. No handshakes, cold interactions, and a stand-off over medals and silverware meant the cricket often took a backseat to political undertones. De Villiers stressed that these distractions harm the game’s essence and shift focus away from players’ performances.

ABD’s Call for Balance

De Villiers urged that such political posturing should not spill into sporting occasions. “It was quite sad to see, but hopefully they sort things out in the future. It does put the sport and cricketers in a very tough position, and that’s what I hate to see,” he remarked, highlighting his desire for a cleaner separation between sport and politics.

Praise for India’s Cricketing Brilliance

Despite his criticism of the off-field issues, de Villiers was full of praise for India’s dominance in the tournament. “Let us focus on what’s most important—the cricket itself. India are looking really, really strong. Building up to that T20 World Cup, they’ve got a lot of talent and they play the big moments well,” he said.

A Legend’s Perspective

For a player who built his reputation on thriving in pressure situations, de Villiers’ admiration carries weight. His belief that India have mastered performing in clutch moments adds to the growing confidence around the side as they prepare for the T20 World Cup in India and Sri Lanka next year.