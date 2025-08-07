Mohammed Siraj’s scintillating performance in the recently concluded five-match Test series between India and England has taken the cricketing world by storm. The fast bowler from Hyderabad emerged as India’s standout performer, claiming a remarkable 23 wickets across five Tests. His sheer resilience and determination proved pivotal in helping India draw the Anderson-Tendulkar Trophy 2-2, with the final Test at The Oval producing a heart-pounding finish.

Thank you so much sir always cheering for me. https://t.co/74iVC1hxaU August 6, 2025

With his nine-wicket haul (4+5) in the fifth Test, Siraj not only dismantled England’s batting lineup but also earned Player of the Match honours, underlining his evolution into a genuine match-winner for India in red-ball cricket.

‘Poora Khol Diye Pasha’: Asaduddin Owaisi’s Viral Compliment

As India celebrated a sensational six-run victory in the final Test at The Oval, Hyderabad MP and AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi took to social media to praise his fellow Hyderabadi. In a tweet that quickly went viral, Owaisi posted, “Always a winner @mdsirajofficial! As we say in Hyderabadi, poora khol diye Pasha!” – a phrase that loosely translates to “he absolutely ripped them apart.”

Siraj’s humble and heartfelt reply – “Thank you so much sir Always cheering for me” – further cemented his image as a grounded and fan-favourite figure in Indian cricket.

A Workhorse with a Warrior’s Heart

While Siraj's numbers speak volumes – 185.3 overs bowled, 23 wickets, a career-best performance in the fifth Test – it was his attitude under pressure that truly separated him from the pack. Former England all-rounder Moeen Ali summed it up best, saying, “Siraj’s big heart and refusal to back down make him a nightmare for any batter. His energy, aggression, and control have matured to world-class levels.”

Siraj’s contribution wasn’t just statistical. He cleaned up England’s tail when India needed it most, especially in the final innings when every run mattered. With the match on a knife’s edge, it was Siraj who delivered, bowling with venom and precision.

Stars Align: Kohli, Tendulkar, and Shah Shower Praise

Siraj's performance did not go unnoticed among Indian cricket’s elite. Virat Kohli, his former captain, posted: “Resilience and determination from Siraj and Prasidh has given us this phenomenal victory. Special mention to Siraj, who will put everything on the line for the team.”

Jay Shah and Sachin Tendulkar also lauded his efforts on social media, with fans flooding platforms with tributes, memes, and compilations celebrating what many called a “Siraj Series.”

Ranking Rise: Siraj Climbs ICC Test Ladder

Following his standout series, Siraj has made a significant leap in the ICC Test Bowler Rankings, jumping 12 places from No. 27 to No. 15. It’s a testament to his growing stature as one of the premier pacers in world cricket. From being India’s second or third seam option a few years ago, he’s now become an indispensable asset, especially in overseas conditions.