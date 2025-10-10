Positive Signs For Pat Cummins Ahead Of Ashes Opener, Says Australia Coach

Australia head coach Andrew McDonald has given an encouraging update on skipper Pat Cummins’ fitness ahead of the first Test of The Ashes 2025 against England in Perth. Cummins, who has been sidelined with a back injury since July, recently returned to running and is gradually improving.

Fitness Update and Timeline

Cummins’ back injury has prevented him from bowling for several months, and with the series opener scheduled for November 21, time is running short for the pacer to regain full fitness. McDonald acknowledged the risks involved if Cummins were rushed back into action but remained cautiously optimistic.

“Patty and I have spoken about that type of timeframe. Otherwise, you start to introduce other risk factors. You’re not skill-ready, or soft tissue injuries could become a real risk. If you were to do a soft tissue injury early in a series like the Ashes, then it's a long way back from where he's been,” McDonald said.

Potential Replacements

If Cummins is unable to feature in Perth, former captain Steve Smith could step in to lead the side, while Scott Boland appears the likely replacement in the pace attack alongside Mitchell Starc and Josh Hazlewood.

Signs of Progress

Despite the tight timeline, McDonald noted that Cummins’ condition has improved significantly over the past few days. “There's been some positive signs speaking to Patty over the last few days. He’s a lot more optimistic. A couple of weeks ago, he was sore and unsure about playing. Now there’s a lot more positivity. We still have a little way to go, but the outlook is encouraging,” McDonald added.

Optimism for the Series

McDonald also highlighted Cummins’ experience in preparing for Test matches with shortened lead-ups, suggesting that even a reduced preparation window could still allow him to perform effectively.

“If it were shrunken down, we’d be very confident he would still perform in the first Test. Reality is, we’re tight on time, but we remain optimistic. By this time next week, we should have a clearer idea of where he’s at,” the 44-year-old concluded.

Australia fans will be watching closely over the next week as the team assesses Cummins’ readiness, with hopes high that their inspirational captain can lead the side in the Ashes opener.