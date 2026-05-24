Prabhsimran Singh creates history, becomes 1st uncapped Indian player in IPL to...
Punjab Kings opener Prabhsimran Singh etched his name into IPL record books on Saturday, becoming the first uncapped Indian player to aggregate 500 or more runs in two separate seasons of the Indian Premier League.
Trending Photos
Prabhsimran Singh, the attacking Punjab Kings opener, etched his name into the Indian Premier League (IPL) history books during his team's seven-wicket victory over Lucknow Super Giants in a must-win game at Ekana Cricket Stadium, Lucknow.
Chasing a target of 197 runs, Prabhsimran smashed a quickfire 69 off just 39 balls, anchoring the chase and powering his side to a comfortable win. During his match-winning knock, Prabhsimran crossed the 500-run mark for the 2026 season, following his breakout 549-run campaign in 2025.
With this, the 25-year-old Prabhsimran became the first uncapped Indian player in Indian Premier League history to aggregate 500 or more runs in multiple seasons.
ALSO READ: 7 Indians to hit most sixes in an IPL season: Vaibhav Sooryavanshi at top, Virat Kohli at 5th, Abhishek Sharma at...; check full list
A Remarkable Two-Year Surge
IPL 2025: 549 runs in 17 innings at an average of 32.29 and a strike rate of 160.53, with 4 half-centuries. This was his first 500-plus season.
IPL 2026: 510 runs in 14 matches, at an impressive average of 42.50 and strike rate of 168.87, including 6 fifties so far.
Prabhsimran's consistency at the top of the order has been exceptional. Known for his aggressive intent and ability to provide explosive starts, he has become a cornerstone of the Punjab Kings batting lineup. His performances have helped him surpass several benchmarks, including becoming one of the franchise's leading run-getters.
Notably, Prabhsimran has often flown under the radar compared to bigger names despite his stellar numbers. However, the performances like these are steadily building his case for higher honors, including a potential India call-up.
ALSO READ: Virat Kohli creates history, breaks Alex Hales' world record for...
Lineup For LSG vs PBKS IPL 2026 Match
Lucknow Super Giants Playing XI: Josh Inglis, Arshin Kulkarni, Nicholas Pooran, Ayush Badoni, Rishabh Pant (wk), Abdul Samad, Mukul Choudhary, Arjun Tendulkar, Mohammed Shami, Prince Yadav, and Mohsin Khan
Punjab Kings Playing XI: Prabhsimran Singh (wk), Priyansh Arya, Cooper Connolly, Shreyas Iyer (captain), Suryansh Shedge, Shashank Singh, Azmatullah Omarzai, Marco Jansen, Vijaykumar Vyshak, Arshdeep Singh, and Yuzvendra Chahal
LSG Impact substitutes: Shahbaz Ahmed, Digvesh Rathi, M Siddharth, Himmat Singh, and Akash Singh
PBKS Impact substitutes: Harpreet Brar, Marcus Stoinis, Xavier Bartlett, Vishnu Vinod, and Pravin Dubey
Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news andworld News on Zee News.
Live Tv