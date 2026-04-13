Praful Hinge creates IPL history, becomes first bowler to take 3 wickets in opening over

In one of the most sensational IPL debuts, Sunrisers Hyderabad debutant Praful Hinge on Monday etched his name into the record books, becoming the first bowler in the 19-year history of the Indian Premier League to claim three wickets in the opening over of an innings.

Opening the bowling for SRH against a formidable Rajasthan Royals top order featuring teenage sensation Vaibhav Sooryavanshi and Yashasvi Jaiswal, the 24-year-old right-arm fast bowler from Vidarbha delivered a dream first over.

He conceded just one run while claiming three wickets, leaving RR reeling at 1/3 after the end of the opening over in Match 21 of the IPL 2026 season at Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium in Hyderabad.



ALSO READ: 7 batters to score fastest IPL fifty for RCB: Chris Gayle at 2nd, Rajat Patidar at 3rd; AB de Villiers at...; check full list

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

The Over That Changed History

Praful Hinge began the innings with clinical nerves. After conceding a single to Yashasvi Jaiswal on the first delivery, the debutant unleashed a spell of pure mayhem:

0.2: Dismissed teenage sensation Vaibhav Sooryavanshi for a golden duck with a sharp, hard-length delivery that forced a top edge to wicketkeeper Salil Arora.

0.4: Clean-bowled Dhruv Jurel for a two-ball duck with a nippy delivery that jagged back to uproot the off-stump.

0.6: Sealed the historic feat by removing South African recruit Lhuan-dre Pretorius, who flicked a ball straight to Nitish Kumar Reddy at deep backward square leg.

Hinge’s figures after the first over read an astonishing 1-0-1-3 (one run, three wickets). He went on to pick a fourth wicket later in the spell, finishing with impressive debut figures (4-0-34-4) as SRH defended 216/6 to win by 57 runs.

This feat made Hinge the first bowler in IPL history to take three wickets in the opening over of a match - a record that stood untouched through nearly two decades of high-scoring T20 cricket.

Who Is Praful Hinge?

Hailing from Nagpur and representing Vidarbha, Praful Hinge, the 24-year-old lanky seamer had a relatively low-profile entry into senior cricket but impressed with his consistency.

Hinge made his first-class debut in October 2024 and picked up 27 wickets in 10 matches at an average of 26.66, including strong performances in the Ranji Trophy.

His T20 experience prior to IPL was minimal - just one Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy game (1/23) and strong showings in the Vidarbha Pro T20 League, where he helped Neco Master Blasters win the title. SRH acquired him for his base price of ₹30 lakh in the 2026 auction.

Hinge idolises SRH skipper Pat Cummins and draws inspiration from Vidarbha senior Umesh Yadav, with whom he once opened the bowling in domestic T20 cricket. Known for his nippy pace and ability to use his height effectively, he has now announced himself on the biggest stage in explosive fashion.