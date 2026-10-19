In a major transition within Indian cricket administration, former India left-arm spinner Pragyan Ojha has taken over as the chairman of the Senior men's selection committee following the conclusion of Ajit Agarkar's tenure.
Alongside Ojha's elevated role, former India off-spinner Ramesh Powar has been inducted into the five-member national selection panel as the West Zone representative.
Ojha Takes The Helm
Agarkar’s term at the helm of the selection panel concluded earlier this month, having overseen key milestones including India's ICC T20 World Cup triumph and crucial transition phases across formats.
While Ojha had stepped in on an interim basis immediately following Agarkar's departure, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) opted to formalize his appointment as the permanent chief selector.
Ojha, who represented India in 24 Tests, 18 ODIs, and 6 T20Is, has been a key member of the selection panel representing South Zone.
Under BCCI norms, the selector with the highest number of Test caps among the committee members traditionally assumes the role of Chairman. With 24 Test appearances to his name, Ojha holds the most senior playing pedigree among the incumbent panel, which also features Shiv Sunder Das, Ajay Ratra,
and RP Singh.
Board officials noted that Ojha's existing familiarity with the dressing room dynamics, head coach Gautam Gambhir, and the broader team management policy made him the natural choice to ensure continuity.
Ramesh Powar Fills West Zone Vacancy
To fill the vacancy left by Agarkar’s departure from the West Zone, the Cricket Advisory Committee (CAC) conducted interviews with multiple candidates, including domestic heavyweight Wasim Jaffer. Ultimately, Ramesh Powar was selected to join the senior panel.
Powar brings extensive coaching and administrative experience to the table. Having played 2 Tests and 31 ODIs for India, Powar previously served two stints as the head coach of the Indian Women’s national team and held coaching assignments at the National Cricket Academy (NCA) as well as domestic sides like Mumbai.
While initially considered for a leading role in the junior selection committee, Powar was co-opted into the senior setup to provide a seasoned voice aligned with India’s long-term tactical vision.
Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news and world news on Zee News.