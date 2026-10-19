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Pragyan Ojha named chief selector as Ramesh Powar joins selection panel after Ajit Agarkar's exit

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has formally appointed former India off-spinner Ramesh Powar to its men’s selection committee, with left-arm spinner Pragyan Ojha taking over as chairperson on the basis of seniority.⁠

Written ByAvinash Kumar
Published: Oct 19, 2026, 04:39 PM IST|Updated: Oct 19, 2026, 04:39 PM IST
Pragyan Ojha named chief selector as Ramesh Powar joins selection panel after Ajit Agarkar's exit
Image Credit: BCCI

About the Author

Avinash Kumar

Avinash Kumar

Avinash Kumar is a Senior Sub-Editor (Sports) with over 7 years of experience in the media industry. He specialises in conducting exclusive interviews, doing special stories and ground reporting across sports.  After starting his journalism career in 2018 at United News Of India (UNI) News Agency, he has worked at various reputed media organisations like IANS News Agency, Times Now before joining Zee News, one of India's largest News Network. Avinash has covered multiple tournaments like the Cricket World Cup, IPL, ILT20, PKL, Indian Open and others from the different venues across the globe. He has also interviewed renowned sportspersons like Virender Sehwag, Brett Lee, Joe Root, PV Sindhu, Cheteshwar Pujara, Shikhar Dhawan and others over the years.  He holds a degree in Bachelor of Journalism and Mass Communication (BJMC) and brings his sports knowledge, experience and correct facts to stories that matter. He can be reached at Avinash.Kumar@India.com or @Avinashkmratish on X.

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