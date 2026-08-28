/Prasidh Krishna named 'Impact player of series' after India’s 1-0 series win over Sri Lanka

Fast bowler Prasidh Krishna was awarded the 'Impact Player of the Series' following India's 1-0 series win over Sri Lanka. On getting the honour, Krishna lauded the reserve players and support staff for their relentless efforts behind the scenes.
"Thank you very much, guys. Nothing would be possible without each one of you. I think everybody, the ones that are playing obviously worth the credit that they put you but everybody around. I think it takes a lot for everybody during the Test match, we were here for a camp," Prasidh said in a video posted on bcci.tv. on Friday.
Prasidh played a key role in the series win with the ball by seven wickets in two games, while battling the intense heat and demanding practice sessions in Galle and Colombo. "We did such long practices every session to see all of you lock up. Thank you so much everybody, even during such hot days, everybody was sitting out there, standing out there, helping out with water.
"All the reserves out there, coming in, running in, helping out all of us. So, this effort is going to take us all a long way. So, this is the way the team has to be run and thank you so much," he added.
Team India’s Performance Analyst Hari Prasad Mohan lauded the tall right-arm pacer for his discipline on the field and his analytical mind off it, as he revealed that Prasidh constantly seeks data to refine his bowling strategies.
"So, the impact player of the series goes to someone who had put the hard yards, made the ball talk, kept asking the right question to the batters, even in these adverse conditions, he made an impact with the ball whenever he got the opportunity.
"Ever since we landed in Colombo, he had been on my ears asking for a lot of data and honestly in this team, if there is someone who can have a second job as an analyst, that would be him. For his relentlessness, wickets, impact and way too many questions for me which I enjoy, it's Prasidh Krishna," he added.
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