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Prasidh Krishna named 'Impact player of series' after India’s 1-0 series win over Sri Lanka

Prasidh Krishna was named the 'Impact player of the series' after taking seven wickets in India's 1-0 Test series win over Sri Lanka. The fast bowler credited the reserve players and support staff for their crucial efforts behind the scenes.

Reported ByIANS
Published: Aug 28, 2026, 07:18 PM IST|Updated: Aug 28, 2026, 07:18 PM IST
Prasidh Krishna named 'Impact player of series' after India’s 1-0 series win over Sri Lanka
Image Credit: IANS

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IANS

IANS

Indo-Asian News Service (IANS) is a private Indian news agency. 

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Prasidh Krishna named 'Impact player of series' after India’s 1-0 series win over Sri Lanka
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