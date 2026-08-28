/Prasidh Krishna named 'Impact player of series' after India’s 1-0 series win over Sri Lanka

Fast bowler Prasidh Krishna was awarded the 'Impact Player of the Series' following India's 1-0 series win over Sri Lanka. On getting the honour, Krishna lauded the reserve players and support staff for their relentless efforts behind the scenes.



"Thank you very much, guys. Nothing would be possible without each one of you. I think everybody, the ones that are playing obviously worth the credit that they put you but everybody around. I think it takes a lot for everybody during the Test match, we were here for a camp," Prasidh said in a video posted on bcci.tv. on Friday.