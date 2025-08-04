Prasidh Krishna’s Disbelief Goes Viral After Siraj’s Fielding Mistake Gifts Brook Game-Changing Six at The Oval

In one of the most pivotal moments of the ongoing India vs England fifth Test at The Oval, Mohammed Siraj found himself at the heart of a game-changing blunder. On the first ball of the 35th over in England’s second innings, with the pressure mounting and India desperately searching for a breakthrough, Harry Brook skied a mistimed pull shot off Prasidh Krishna. Positioned perfectly at long leg, Siraj appeared to have safely pouched the catch — until disaster struck.

As Siraj completed the catch, his right foot made contact with the boundary cushion. What should have been a crucial dismissal was instead ruled a six, gifting Brook not just survival, but momentum. At the time, Brook was on 19. He went on to smash a stunning 111 off 98 balls, an innings that swung the match heavily in England’s favour.

Prasidh Krishna Left Stunned as Brook Makes India Pay

Siraj’s error not only denied India a critical wicket but also seemed to deflate bowler Prasidh Krishna, whose dismay was caught on camera. Krishna stood frozen, hands on head, visibly stunned by the turn of events. The moment has since gone viral, encapsulating the fine margins that define modern Test cricket.

To his credit, Siraj immediately acknowledged the blunder and walked up to Krishna to apologise, displaying admirable sportsmanship despite the gravity of the situation.

Brook and Root Lead England’s Fightback

After a rocky start to their massive 374-run chase, England found themselves struggling at 106 for 3 following the dismissal of stand-in skipper Ollie Pope. But then stepped up Yorkshire duo Harry Brook and Joe Root, who stitched together a magnificent 195-run partnership for the fourth wicket.

Brook, rejuvenated after his reprieve, played with aggression and intent, while Root was clinical and composed. The former England captain notched up a brilliant 105, his second century of the series. Brook’s hundred, however, stood out not just for its flair, but for the context in which it came — a counter-punch against an Indian attack that had its tail up.

Their partnership put England in a commanding position, inching them closer to what would be a historic 3-1 series win on home soil.

India Strike Late, Weather Adds Drama

Just when England looked set to cruise to victory, India clawed back. Brook's dismissal triggered a mini-collapse, with three wickets falling for just 36 runs. Root followed soon after, failing to see the chase through. With the match delicately poised, Jamie Smith (2*) and Jamie Overton (0*) were at the crease when bad light stopped play.

A heavy downpour followed, wiping out any chances of resumption on Day 4 and setting the stage for a thrilling finale on Day 5.

At stumps, England were 339/6, needing 35 runs to win. India, on the other hand, require four wickets. The series hangs in the balance — 2-2 or 3-1 — and every delivery on Monday will carry immense weight.

Analysis: A Game of Inches and Emotions

Cricket often comes down to moments — and Mohammed Siraj’s foot grazing the boundary might just prove the defining one. While the pacer has been a consistent performer for India throughout the series, this lapse in fielding awareness at a critical juncture could cost the team a series-levelling victory.

For England, Brook’s transformation from nearly dismissed to match-winner underscores the unforgiving nature of Test cricket. It’s a game that tests not just skill, but mental fortitude — and Brook passed with flying colours.