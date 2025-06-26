Prasidh Krishna Sets Unwanted Test Record In India vs England Clash, Faces Harsh Criticism From Irfan Pathan

India’s five-wicket defeat to England in the first Test of the Anderson-Tendulkar Trophy at Headingley wasn’t just a blow on the scoreboard—it exposed worrying cracks in India’s pace arsenal. Chief among the concerns was Prasidh Krishna, whose debut Test on English soil turned historically sour, despite claiming five wickets across two innings.

Former India pacer Irfan Pathan didn’t hold back, delivering scathing criticism on national television. "He is at No. 2 in terms of the worst economy for a fast bowler in history,” said Pathan on Sony Sports, referencing Prasidh’s astonishing economy rate of 6.28. “Jasprit Bumrah has this economy in T20s, nearly 6.50.”

That brutal comparison wasn’t just symbolic—it underlined a painful truth: Prasidh Krishna, for all his IPL heroics and raw pace, is still learning how to operate in the red-ball arena.

Record Books Rewrite Themselves—For the Wrong Reasons

In just one match, Prasidh Krishna etched his name into the wrong side of cricket history. His first innings spell—128 runs in 20 overs at an economy of 6.40—was the most expensive ever by an Indian pacer bowling 20+ overs in a Test innings. In the second, he went for 92 runs in 15 overs, maintaining an economy over 6 again.

This made Prasidh the first bowler in Test history to concede over 90 runs in both innings at an economy greater than six—a dubious feat unmatched in 148 years and 2,587 matches of Test cricket.

Despite the numbers, he did provide breakthroughs, dismissing Ollie Pope, Harry Brook, and Jamie Smith in the first innings, and later Zak Crawley and Pope again in the second. However, those wickets came at a steep cost that India could ill afford—especially with Jasprit Bumrah’s workload being tightly managed by the team.

Gautam Gambhir Backs Prasidh, Despite Backlash

While Pathan's criticism made headlines, Indian head coach Gautam Gambhir offered a more balanced view. Speaking after the match, Gambhir acknowledged Prasidh’s inexperience and inconsistency but reaffirmed his faith: “He has all the ingredients of becoming a very good Test match bowler.”

That support, though encouraging, doesn’t mask the pressing issue. With Bumrah set to play only three of the five Tests due to workload management, and Mohammed Siraj lacking rhythm, India may be forced to rely more heavily on Prasidh.

The Bumrah Benchmark: A Painful Comparison

Pathan’s remark about Jasprit Bumrah’s T20I economy rate being better than Prasidh’s Test economy wasn't just hyperbole. Bumrah, who was India’s standout with a five-wicket haul at Headingley, showcased how controlled aggression and precision are key to succeeding in Test cricket—qualities Prasidh needs to rapidly develop.

Bumrah’s absence in the upcoming Tests could magnify Prasidh’s role, especially with India's fielding lapses and a lack of consistency among the rest of the bowling group. Gambhir emphasized that the squad is picked on "trust, not hope,” but the time for learning on the job is running out quickly.