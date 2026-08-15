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Pratika Rawal gets maiden T20I call-up for Women’s Asia Cup after Jemimah Rodrigues injury

Pratika Rawal has earned her maiden T20I call-up after being named in India’s squad for the Women’s Asia Cup as Jemimah Rodrigues’ replacement. The 25-year-old will miss her planned Warwickshire stint as she joins India for the tournament in the UAE.

Reported ByIANS
Published: Aug 15, 2026, 07:06 PM IST|Updated: Aug 15, 2026, 07:08 PM IST
Pratika Rawal gets maiden T20I call-up for Women’s Asia Cup after Jemimah Rodrigues injury
Image Credit: IANS

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IANS

IANS

Indo-Asian News Service (IANS) is a private Indian news agency. 

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Pratika Rawal gets maiden T20I call-up for Women’s Asia Cup after Jemimah Rodrigues injury
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