India’s Women’s World Cup campaign faces a potential setback as in-form opener Pratika Rawal limped off during a washed-out dead rubber against Bangladesh, leaving her participation in the upcoming semifinal against Australia in serious doubt. The 25-year-old, who has been one of India’s standout performers in the tournament, twisted her ankle while fielding at deep midwicket in the 21st over at DY Patil Stadium, Navi Mumbai.

Harmanpreet Kaur Expresses Cautious Optimism

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

Indian captain Harmanpreet Kaur expressed hope that Rawal would recover in time for the crucial semifinal clash. “Pratika is being monitored by the medical team and hopefully they’ll get back soon. It’s a very important game for us. We have played very good cricket in the league matches and everyone has contributed, which we’ll carry forward,” Harmanpreet said.

The skipper also praised the contributions of other players in the rain-affected match. “Whatever we thought we have achieved, and hopefully Pratika will also be fine for the next game. The way Radha [Yadav] played today gives us another option for the next game,” she added.

Pratika Rawal’s Stellar Tournament Form

Rawal’s injury comes as a major concern for Team India, as she has been instrumental in India’s progression to the semifinals. She is the second-highest run-scorer in the tournament with 308 runs in six matches, just behind Smriti Mandhana. Her memorable 122-ball century against New Zealand at the same venue not only showcased her class but also cemented the formidable opening partnership with Mandhana, which has been pivotal for India’s campaign.

The irony of the situation is palpable: Rawal’s injury occurred in a dead-rubber game that was abandoned due to rain. At the time, India were cruising at 57 for no loss in 8.4 overs in pursuit of a revised target of 126, only for unrelenting showers to halt play.

Rain Woes and Injury Concerns

The washed-out match added to India’s injury concerns, with wicketkeeper-batter Richa Ghosh also sidelined due to a finger injury sustained earlier in the tournament. Despite these setbacks, India showcased promising performances, particularly from Radha Yadav, who impressed with the ball, taking 3 wickets for 30 runs, including a stunning direct-hit run-out of Bangladesh captain Nigar Sultana. Left-arm spinner Shree Charini also made an impact, picking up 2 wickets in a disciplined spell.

India’s fielding was equally electrifying, with substitute pacer Arundhati Reddy pulling off a spectacular catch at deep midwicket. Even in a rain-hit match, approximately 15,000 fans stayed back to cheer the Women-in-Blue, highlighting growing support for women’s cricket in India.

Road to the Semifinal Against Australia

With just three days to go before facing Australia in the semifinal, the Indian camp will be anxiously awaiting updates on Rawal and Ghosh. The duo forms the backbone of India’s batting lineup, and their fitness will be crucial if India hopes to challenge the defending champions. Harmanpreet’s leadership and depth in the squad, including players like Amanjot Kaur, who opened with Mandhana in Rawal’s absence, and Radha Yadav’s all-round contributions, provide some reassurance.

Despite the setbacks, India enters the semifinal on a strong note, having displayed resilience, teamwork, and world-class cricket throughout the group stages. The emphasis now is on recovery, strategy, and ensuring key players are fit and ready to take on a formidable Australian side.