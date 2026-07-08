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Pratika Rawal ruled out of England Lord's Test after knee injury; Priya Punia added to India squad

India have suffered a major setback ahead of the historic one-off Women's Test against England at Lord's, with opener Pratika Rawal ruled out due to a knee injury. Priya Punia has been named as her replacement in the Indian squad for the landmark clash, which begins on Friday.

Published: Jul 08, 2026, 08:18 PM IST|Updated: Jul 08, 2026, 08:18 PM IST
Pratika Rawal ruled out of England Lord's Test after knee injury; Priya Punia added to India squad
Image Credit: IANS

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