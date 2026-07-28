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Pratika Rawal signs with Warwickshire Women ahead of One-Day Cup run-in

Since her debut for India in 2024, Pratika Rawal has become one of the most promising figures in international cricket. She played a pivotal role in India's successful campaign at the 2025 Women's World Cup, ending the tournament as the top run-scorer with 308 runs;

Reported ByIANS
Published: Jul 28, 2026, 11:17 PM IST|Updated: Jul 28, 2026, 11:17 PM IST
Pratika Rawal signs with Warwickshire Women ahead of One-Day Cup run-in
Image Credit: IANS

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IANS

Indo-Asian News Service (IANS) is a private Indian news agency. 

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