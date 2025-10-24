Pratika Rawal Surpasses Belinda Clark, Eyes Historic 1000-Run Feat In WODIs

India’s rising batting sensation Pratika Rawal continues to take women’s cricket by storm. The young opener smashed a stunning century against New Zealand in the ongoing Women’s ODI World Cup 2025, marking yet another milestone in what has been a record-breaking year for her.

Rawal Breaks Past Belinda Clark’s Landmark

With her latest century, Pratika Rawal surpassed the legendary Belinda Clark on the list of most runs scored in a calendar year in women’s ODIs. The Indian opener has now accumulated 976 runs in just 20 matches, overtaking Clark’s 970-run record set back in 1997.

Rawal’s consistent form throughout 2025 has made her a vital pillar of India’s top order. Her elegant stroke play, strong temperament, and ability to build innings under pressure have turned her into one of the most dependable batters in world cricket.

A Step Away from the 1000-Run Club

The milestone that now awaits Pratika Rawal is monumental: the 1,000-run mark in a single calendar year. To date, only one Indian player, Smriti Mandhana, has achieved this rare feat in women’s ODIs. Mandhana reached the mark earlier this year with a brilliant run of performances, setting a new benchmark for consistency.

Rawal, currently just 24 runs short, could soon join Mandhana in this elite club. If she crosses the mark, she will become only the second woman in history to do so, a testament to her rapid rise and consistency at the highest level.

A Perfect Opening Pair

The combination of Smriti Mandhana and Pratika Rawal has emerged as one of the most formidable opening pairs in women’s cricket. Together, they have given India explosive starts and have often set up match-winning totals. The duo’s chemistry and contrasting batting styles, Mandhana’s flair and Rawal’s technical assurance, have brought balance and aggression to India’s top order.