Indian batter Shafali Verma has been added to India’s squad for the 2025 ICC Women’s ODI World Cup, replacing Pratika Rawal ahead of the semifinal clash against Australia in Navi Mumbai on Thursday. The 21-year-old replaces Rawal, who suffered an ankle injury during India’s final league stage match against Bangladesh on Sunday.

Verma, who wasn’t part of the main squad or the reserves, has been in outstanding form for Haryana in the Senior Women’s T20 Trophy, where she accumulated 341 runs in nine matches.

According to an ICC statement, “The Event Technical Committee of the ICC Women’s Cricket World Cup 2025 has approved Shafali Verma as a replacement for Pratika Rawal in the India squad. Verma was named as a replacement after Rawal was ruled out after sustaining an injury to her right ankle while fielding in the league match against Bangladesh on Sunday.”

The release further added, “The replacement of a player requires the approval of the Event Technical Committee before the replacement player can be officially added to the squad.”

Who is Shafali?

Verma has represented India in 29 ODIs, scoring 644 runs at an average of 23, including four half-centuries, with a career-best score of 71 not out. Her last ODI appearance came against New Zealand in Ahmedabad in October 2024. The right-hander was also part of India’s squad during the 2022 ODI World Cup in New Zealand, where the team exited in the league stage.

During the 2025 World Cup squad announcement, former women’s selection committee chairperson Neetu David had stressed that Shafali remained an integral part of India’s long-term plans. “Shafali Verma is very much part of our system. Right now, she is playing in Australia, but we are keeping an eye on her. The idea is that the more she plays, the more experience she gains, and that will help India in the future, especially in the 50-over format,” David had said.

India had four other reserve options to choose from ; Tejal Hasabnis, Prema Rawat, Priya Mishra, and Sayali Satghare.

Earlier in the tournament, Uma Chetry, who made her ODI debut against Bangladesh on Sunday, was brought into the squad after Yastika Bhatia suffered a knee injury just weeks before the World Cup began. Verma’s inclusion comes at a crucial time as India prepare for their high-stakes semifinal against defending champions Australia, with a spot in the final on the line.