IPL 2020

Pravin Dubey replaces injured Amit Mishra in Delhi Capitals squad for rest of IPL 2020 season

Leg-spinner Pravin Dubey has been signed by Delhi Capitals as a replacement for injured Amit Mishra for the remainder of the ongoing 2020 edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL) in the United Arab Emirates (UAE).

Image Credits: Twitter/@IPL

Leg-spinner Pravin Dubey has been signed by Delhi Capitals as a replacement for injured Amit Mishra for the remainder of the ongoing 2020 edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL) in the United Arab Emirates (UAE).

37-year-old Mishra sustained an injury to his ring finger of his bowling arm during Delhi Capitals' 18-run victory over Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium on October 3.

Subsequently, the spinner underwent surgery to treat his finger and is now ruled out of the rest of the tournament.

"Amit Mishra was ruled out the tournament after sustaining an injury to the ring finger of his bowling arm during Delhi Capitals’ match against Kolkata Knight Riders in Sharjah on 3rd October 2020. The 37-year-old has undergone surgery, and is recovering at the moment," an official statement from the Delhi Capitals said.

Mishra will now be replaced by Karnataka-based Dubey, who has appeared in a total of 14 domestic T20 matches and bagged 16 wickets with an economy rate of 6.87.

On a related note, Shreyas Iyer-led Delhi Capitals are currently standing at the top of the IPL 2020 standings with seven victories from nine matches they have played so far.

The Delhi franchise will now square off with KL Rahul-led Kings XI Punjab in their next fixture on October 21 at Sheikh Zayed Cricket Stadium in Abu Dhabi.

 

 

 

IPL 2020, Amit Mishra, Indian Premier League, Pravin Dubey, Delhi Capitals, IPL in UAE
