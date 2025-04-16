Preity Zinta’s Emotional Celebration Goes Viral As PBKS Pulls Off A Historic IPL Win - Watch

In a night that will be etched in IPL history, it wasn’t just the cricket that captured hearts—it was the sheer joy of Punjab Kings (PBKS) co-owner Preity Zinta, racing onto the field, embracing Yuzvendra Chahal with pride and emotion, that defined the evening. Her beaming smile, tight hug, and trembling hands perfectly encapsulated what sport is all about—passion, unpredictability, and raw emotion.

PBKS Pulls Off the Ultimate Heist: Lowest Total Ever Defended in IPL

At the Punjab Cricket Association Stadium in Mullanpur, PBKS scripted one of the most stunning upsets in IPL history, defending a meagre 112 against a strong Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) lineup. Thanks to a magical spell by Yuzvendra Chahal, who scalped 4/28, and an equally devastating performance by Marco Jansen (3/17), PBKS bowled out KKR for just 95 in 15.1 overs.

What looked like a straightforward chase turned into an edge-of-the-seat thriller, with KKR collapsing from a comfortable 72/3 to 95 all out. Chahal, who had managed only two wickets before this match, showcased why he’s considered one of India’s finest leg-spinners. With pinpoint accuracy and strategic variations, he dismantled the KKR middle order, turning the match on its head.

Preity Zinta’s Heartfelt Celebration Wins Internet

While the bowlers were the heroes on paper, Preity Zinta became the emotional heartbeat of the game. As soon as the final wicket fell, she dashed down to the field, her face glowing with unfiltered happiness. Cameras caught the moment she hugged Chahal tightly, exchanging words of admiration and gratitude. It was a genuine moment that reminded fans why they love the IPL—not just for the cricket, but for the human connections behind the scenes.

Fans couldn’t stop gushing. One tweet read, “Pretty Zinta>>>what an owner she's… passionate, present, and pure class!” Another user shared, “Couldn’t have asked for a better ending. This is what IPL is all about.” The viral video of Preity reliving the final overs with trembling hands only added to the charm.

Chahal and Jansen: The Dynamic Duo That Dismantled KKR

Chahal’s fiery spell was ably supported by South African pacer Marco Jansen, who bowled with lethal intent and pace. His early breakthroughs ensured that KKR were always on the backfoot. The two bowlers turned what looked like a cakewalk for KKR into a complete nightmare, triggering a dramatic collapse.

With the win, PBKS not only bagged two crucial points but also climbed back into the playoff race. It marked their fourth victory of the season and injected new energy into their campaign.

Preity Zinta’s Bollywood Comeback Adds More Buzz

While she’s grabbing headlines on the cricket field, Preity Zinta is also set to light up the silver screen again. She recently wrapped up shooting for Lahore 1947, directed by Rajkumar Santoshi and produced by Aamir Khan Productions. The film also stars Sunny Deol, Shabana Azmi, and Ali Fazal. Preity called it the “toughest film” of her career and shared behind-the-scenes glimpses from the shoot, raising excitement among fans. As her team turns heads in IPL 2025 and her film gears up for release, Zinta is clearly enjoying a resurgence—both in cricket and cinema.