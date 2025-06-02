Preity Zinta’s Wink And Joyful Celebration With Punjab Kings Captain Shreyas Iyer After PBKS Vs MI IPL 2025 Qualifier 2 Goes Viral - Watch

In one of the most intense IPL playoffs in recent memory, Punjab Kings (PBKS) stormed into the IPL 2025 Final after chasing down a daunting 204-run target against Mumbai Indians (MI). Skipper Shreyas Iyer played the innings of a lifetime, anchoring the chase with an unbeaten 87 off just 41 deliveries, studded with 8 sixes and 5 boundaries. The game-changing partnership between Iyer and Nehal Wadhera (48 off 29) steadied the ship after a shaky start. Wadhera, dropped twice early, made MI pay, adding 84 match-defining runs with his captain. A quickfire cameo from Josh Inglis (38 off 21) laid the foundation, but it was Iyer who finished things off in style, smashing four towering sixes in the 19th over to wrap up the game with an over to spare.

Preity Zinta Steals the Show with Wink and Celebration

The action wasn’t limited to the field. PBKS co-owner Preity Zinta, known for her unwavering support and vibrant energy, lit up the stadium with her reaction. The Bollywood actress jumped in joy as Iyer sealed the win, and her moment of the night came during the post-match celebration when she winked at a Punjab Kings star, capturing the attention of cameras and fans alike.

Her warm hug with Shreyas Iyer and cheerful exchange with head coach Ricky Ponting symbolized the family-like spirit within the PBKS camp. This marks Punjab Kings' first IPL final since 2014, and Zinta’s joy was not just heartfelt—it became one of the most talked-about moments on social media. “Preity Zinta’s wink is the new lucky charm for PBKS,” tweeted one fan, while others praised her passion and positive presence throughout the tournament.

RJ Mahvash’s Viral Reaction Sparks Emotional Buzz

Another star who stole hearts during the game was RJ Mahvash, rumoured girlfriend of spinner Yuzvendra Chahal. As Chahal took the crucial wicket of Suryakumar Yadav, breaking MI’s momentum just when the batter was poised to take the game away, the camera captured Mahvash erupting in raw, jubilant emotion. Sitting beside actress Sahiba Bali, Mahvash’s unfiltered celebration was instantly clipped and spread like wildfire across platforms. The video trended under hashtags like #RJMahvash, #Chahal, and #PBKSvsMI, with fans calling her “Punjab’s lucky mascot.” She later reposted her earlier Instagram story predicting a PBKS vs RCB final—further boosting the “oracle” tag fans have now given her.

Chahal’s Game-Changing Moment

While Iyer’s knock took the headlines, Chahal’s dismissal of a rampaging Suryakumar Yadav (44 off 26) was arguably the turning point of the match. Surya, who had already smashed several audacious shots, fell while attempting a sweep off Chahal, sending a simple catch to mid-wicket. It was a pivotal moment that shifted the momentum. For Mahvash and Chahal’s admirers, it was also a personal victory—a connection between on-field brilliance and off-field belief.

A Night Where Cricket Met Cinema

From Preity Zinta’s wink to RJ Mahvash’s viral celebration, the IPL 2025 Qualifier 2 wasn’t just a match—it was a spectacle. With Punjab Kings now set to face Royal Challengers Bengaluru in the final, anticipation has hit fever pitch. Social media is already buzzing with talk of new rivalries, fairytale scripts, and emotional fan stories. Whether it's Iyer’s calm under pressure, Chahal’s knack for game-breaking spells, or the passion of the fans and owners, PBKS have scripted an unforgettable journey.