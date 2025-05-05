The IPL 2025 encounter between Punjab Kings and Lucknow Super Giants turned into a power-hitting spectacle, and one moment towered above all—a monstrous 92-metre six by Shashank Singh that had even team co-owner Preity Zinta wide-eyed in disbelief. The explosive shot, which slammed into the stadium’s rooftop, wasn’t just a highlight of the match but quickly became the most talked-about moment online, triggering a meme-fest and viral video storm across social media.



Shashank Singh’s 92m Six Sends Social Media into Frenzy

In the 17th over of Punjab Kings' innings, Shashank Singh unleashed a ferocious pull shot off Mayank Yadav, sending the ball flying over deep backward square-leg. It wasn’t just a six—it was a statement. The ball struck the roof of a nearby building, prompting a ball change and loud gasps across the stadium. Cameras panned to Preity Zinta, who was left visibly shocked—and that priceless expression has since taken over the internet.

This wasn’t just a crowd-pleaser—it was a momentum-defining moment that underscored Punjab’s dominance with the bat and left Lucknow reeling.

Prabhsimran Singh’s Blazing 91 Sets the Tone

While Shashank’s six stole the limelight, it was Prabhsimran Singh who laid the platform for Punjab Kings’ imposing 236/5. The young opener struck a sensational 91 off just 48 deliveries, including six boundaries and seven towering sixes. He played second fiddle to Jos Inglis early on but took over after the Australian's dismissal.

Prabhsimran’s confident shot selection and brutal assault on Avesh Khan, who conceded 57 in four overs and dropped crucial chances, highlighted a key weakness in LSG’s fielding—a flaw that Punjab capitalized on with ruthless precision.

Skipper Shreyas Iyer, Shashank Shine in the Middle Overs

Captain Shreyas Iyer played a composed hand, scoring 45 off 25 balls and anchoring the middle phase alongside Prabhsimran. Their 78-run stand in just under eight overs pushed LSG onto the back foot. Digvesh Rathi, LSG’s standout bowler, managed to dismiss Iyer, but the damage had already been done.

Shashank Singh then added the finishing touches with a blistering 33* off 15 balls, including the now-iconic maximum. The Punjab Kings collectively hit 16 sixes, 13 of which came against pacers, a stat that underscores the bowling woes of LSG’s pace attack, particularly Mayank Yadav and Avesh Khan.

Bowling Brilliance: Arshdeep Leads the Charge

Chasing a mammoth target, Lucknow Super Giants faltered early despite a valiant 74 from Ayush Badoni. Arshdeep Singh turned in a clinical spell, conceding just 16 runs and picking up three key wickets. His tight lines and clever variations stifled the chase early on.

Azmatullah Omarzai also impressed with 2/33, while Marco Jansen and Yuzvendra Chahal chipped in with a wicket each. The bowling unit executed their plans to perfection, never allowing LSG to build any meaningful partnerships.

Punjab Kings Climb to Second Spot as Playoff Race Heats Up

With this emphatic win, Punjab Kings moved to second on the IPL 2025 points table, registering their seventh win in 11 matches. The victory not only boosts their Net Run Rate but significantly strengthens their playoff hopes in what has become an incredibly tight race.

Skipper Shreyas Iyer, speaking post-match, summed it up best: “Elated, to be honest. Everyone stepped up. Prabhs was exceptional—those shots were a treat to watch.”