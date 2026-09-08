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'Pressure brings out my best game': Ishan Kishan reveals secret behind his mammoth 270 against South Zone

Ishan Kishan reflected on his sensational 270 in the Duleep Trophy final, saying pressure in big matches brings out his best. The East Zone captain also explained his patient approach, adapting to conditions and focusing on team targets during his marathon knock.

Reported ByIANS
Published: Sep 08, 2026, 02:01 PM IST|Updated: Sep 08, 2026, 02:01 PM IST
'Pressure brings out my best game': Ishan Kishan reveals secret behind his mammoth 270 against South Zone
Image Credit: IANS

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IANS

IANS

Indo-Asian News Service (IANS) is a private Indian news agency. 

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