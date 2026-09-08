/'Pressure brings out my best game': Ishan Kishan reveals secret behind his mammoth 270 against South Zone

"I think when it’s a big match, there’s a kind of pressure. And I feel that in that pressure, my best game comes, because when you’re batting, you’re a little nervous, but at the same time, you’re aggressive too. You’re watching; if you get the ball, you’ll hit it. So I think it’s a very good mixture of calm and being aggressive. So it works a lot for me when there are such stages, where either the wickets have fallen early. Whenever I’m in such situations, I enjoy it a lot," Kishan said.