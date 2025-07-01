'Prima Facie...RCB Is Responsible For...': CAT Blames IPL 2025 Champions For Bengaluru Stampede; Check Full Statement

The Central Administrative Tribunal (CAT) on Tuesday found that the Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) are "prima facie responsible" for the stampede that occurred on June 4 outside the M Chinnaswamy Stadium during the team's IPL 2025 victory celebrations and led to the death of 11 people and left several others injured.

More than 2 lakh fans gathered around the MG Road and Cubbon Road areas near the stadium M Chinnaswamy Stadium after RCB announced a victory parade and a fan engagement programme to celebrate the team's maiden IPL trophy win. The chaotic celebrations turned into a full-blown tragedy, leading to the loss of lives, injuries and trauma for people.

While hearing a petition filed by Additional Commissioner of Police Vikash Kumar Vikash, who had been suspended in the aftermath of the Bengaluru incident, the CAT observed that RCB's lack of coordination was a key factor behind the chaos.

"Prima facie it appears that the RCB is responsible for the gathering of about three to five lakh people. The RCB did not take the appropriate permission or consent from the Police. Suddenly, they posted on social media platforms and as a result of aforesaid information the public were gathered," noted the Tribunal.

Notably, RCB on their social media handles had posted about the parade and the fan engagement on the morning of June 4. The CAT noted that the police department was not given adequate notice or time to make the necessary security arrangements for a large gathering.

"It cannot expected from the Police that within a short time of about 12 hours the Police will make all arrangements required in the Police Act or in the other rules. Police personnel are also human beings...To control the aforesaid type of gathering and for making the proper arrangements sufficient time should be given to the Police," the CAT observed, as reported by Cricbuzz.

The Tribunal further mentioned the lack of formal communication from the Karnataka State Cricket Association (KSCA).

"But neither the information was given to the Police for making the arrangements nor the permission was applied or granted by the Police. The KSCA submitted a letter which also did not contain any request for granting the permission or for making the arrangements. The letter shows only the information regarding the intention. Therefore, it was not expected from the Police that upon the basis of letter submitted before the Station In-charge of one Police Station, the Police will make all arrangements all of a sudden," the Tribunal noted.

RCB, who had clinched their maiden IPL title on June 3 after defeating Punjab Kings in the final, at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad, haven't said anything on the development so far.

Earlier, KSCA secretary A Shankar and treasurer ES Jairam had stepped down from their posts, accepting moral responsibility for the incident.