/Prince Yadav equals 15-Year-old unwanted India record after England whitewash

Delhi based fast bowler Prince Yadav has matched an unwanted T20 international milestone following India's latest setback in the United Kingdom. On Saturday, July 11, 2026, the national side slumped to a heavy 56 run defeat against England in the fifth and final game of the five match bilateral assignment at the Rose Bowl in Southampton. The twenty four year old pace bowler, who earned his debut cap during the tour opener against Ireland in Belfast on June 28, 2026, has participated in four matches for the national team so far and has finished on the losing side in every single appearance.
This unfortunate streak matches the career start of former Indian batsman Ambati Rayudu, who also registered defeats in each of his first four T20 international appearances for the country.
Yadav's Individual Stats and Progression
The young Delhi pacer originally broke into the national setup in June 2026 after producing highly impressive bowling displays for the Lucknow Super Giants during the 2026 season of the Indian Premier League. However, the transition to the international arena has proved challenging. Across his first four appearances, the bowler has managed five wickets, with three of those scalps coming in his debut match in Belfast.
Outside of his third appearance against England, Yadav has completed his full allocation of four overs in his matches, conceding 22, 30, and 60 runs respectively. During the final match at the Rose Bowl in Southampton, there were high hopes for the young pacer, but he was targeted heavily by the English batters, conceding 60 runs without claiming a wicket.
Below is the complete match by match breakdown of Prince Yadav's international career to date:
Captaincy Woes for Shreyas Iyer
The challenging European tour has also brought significant scrutiny to India's newly appointed captain, Shreyas Iyer. The Mumbai based batsman, who officially took over from Suryakumar Yadav on June 6, 2026, is yet to register his first international win as skipper.
With six defeats and one abandoned match, Iyer has become only the fourth captain from an ICC Full Member nation to remain winless across their first seven T20 international games in charge.
Below is the complete record of Shreyas Iyer's captaincy tenure:
Below are the Full Member captains who have failed to secure a win in their first seven matches at the helm of their respective international sides:
Unprecedented Series Defeat Context
By completing their 4 to 0 series triumph, England handed India a historic low. This is the first time in international cricket history that India have conceded four defeats in a single T20 bilateral series. Previously, the team's worst performance in a tournament or series consisted of three defeats, occurring during the 2009 and 2010 World Cup campaigns as well as their five match series in the West Indies in 2023.
England's dominant victory
England sealed a dominant 4-0 T20I series victory over India with a commanding 56-run win in the fifth and final match at The Rose Bowl, Southampton. Jos Buttler ended his lean run in style, smashing 131 off 64 balls, while Harry Brook remained unbeaten on 95 as the pair shared a record 233-run partnership to power England to 257/3. Chasing 258, India finished on 201/8 despite half-centuries from Ishan Kishan (56) and Tilak Varma (53). Sam Curran claimed 3/36 and Adil Rashid picked up two wickets as England overtook India to become the new No. 1 ranked T20I team.
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