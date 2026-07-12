/Prince Yadav equals 15-Year-old unwanted India record after England whitewash

Delhi based fast bowler Prince Yadav has matched an unwanted T20 international milestone following India's latest setback in the United Kingdom. On Saturday, July 11, 2026, the national side slumped to a heavy 56 run defeat against England in the fifth and final game of the five match bilateral assignment at the Rose Bowl in Southampton. The twenty four year old pace bowler, who earned his debut cap during the tour opener against Ireland in Belfast on June 28, 2026, has participated in four matches for the national team so far and has finished on the losing side in every single appearance.