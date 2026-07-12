Add Zee Business As A Preferred Source
App
  • News
  • /Cricket
  • /Prince Yadav, Ravi Bishnoi replace Harshit Rana, Varun Chakaravarthy in India's squads for England and Zimbabwe series

Prince Yadav, Ravi Bishnoi replace Harshit Rana, Varun Chakaravarthy in India's squads for England and Zimbabwe series

After losing the five-game T20I series 0-4 to England, the Men in Blue will lock horns with Harry Brook-led side in a three-match ODI series, starting July 14.

Published: Jul 12, 2026, 04:21 PM IST|Updated: Jul 12, 2026, 04:21 PM IST
Prince Yadav, Ravi Bishnoi replace Harshit Rana, Varun Chakaravarthy in India's squads for England and Zimbabwe series
Image Credit: BCCI

Trending

  • News
  • Photos
  • Videos
Sohail Khan reveals his kids live with him after separation from Seema Sajdeh: ‘I’ve given her the keys’
Sohail Khan5 min ago
2
Wimbledon 202630 min ago
3
Punjab Congress Crisis1 hr ago
4
FIFA World Cup 20261 hr ago
5
Huma Qureshi2 hrs ago