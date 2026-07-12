“The Men's Selection Committee has named Prince Yadav and Ravi Bishnoi as replacements for Harshit Rana and Varun Chakaravarthy in India's ODI and T20I squads, respectively. Rana reported a sudden onset of discomfort in his right hamstring during the third T20I against England at Trent Bridge. Subsequent scans revealed a Grade 1 hamstring injury. He has been ruled out of the forthcoming ODI series against England and will report to the BCCI Centre of Excellence (COE) for further assessment and management,” BCCI said in a statement on Sunday.