/Prithvi Shaw, Akriti Agarwal call off engagement after six months: 'Our paths are not meant to be together'

Social media influencer and actress Akriti Agarwal announced her separation from Indian cricketer Prithvi Shaw on Thursday, officially calling off their engagement six months after they went public with their relationship.
Taking to Instagram on September 17, Akriti shared a heartfelt statement addressing the swirling rumors and confirming that the couple mutually decided to part ways.
In her note, Agarwal explained that the choice came after both realized their life paths, circumstances, and future goals were no longer aligned. She said the split was amicable. Although they still care for each other, they realized they were heading in different directions and asked fans and the media to respect their privacy during this time.
"With a heavy heart, I would like to share that my fiancé and I have decided to part ways due to different goals and circumstances for our future. As much as we love and care for each other, we've come to accept that our paths are not meant to be together. With our responsibilities and the circumstances we are currently facing, we have mutually decided to go our separate ways," wrote Akriti Agarwal in her Instagram post.
"I genuinely wish nothing but the best, peace, and happiness for both of us as we move forward. I kindly request everyone to respect our privacy during this difficult time and refrain from speculating or making assumptions about the reasons behind our decision. Thank you for understanding and respecting our space," she added.
The duo got engaged on March 8, 2026, when Shaw shared pictures from their proposal with the caption, "From sixes on the field to a lifetime of hits off it. She's my perfect innings! #justengaged."
The announcement had drawn widespread congratulatory messages from across the cricketing community, including teammates and former India opener Shikhar Dhawan.
Agarwal had also been seen cheering for the opening batter at matches and public celebrations.
Their Individual Focus
Akriti Agarwal: A prominent digital creator with over 3 million followers on Instagram, Agarwal gained fame through lifestyle and dance content before transitioning toward acting. She is slated to make her feature film debut in the Telugu psychological thriller Trimukha.
Prithvi Shaw: The Mumbai opener, who captained India to victory in the 2018 Under-19 World Cup and has represented the national team across formats, remains focused on his domestic and franchise cricket commitments as he works toward a national team comeback.
Neither Shaw nor his representatives have issued an additional formal comment, but the sudden decision brings a quiet close to one of the year's most closely followed celebrity partnerships.
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