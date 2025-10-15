Prithvi Shaw And Sarfaraz Khan Struggle As Both Register Ducks In Ranji Trophy Opener

Ranji Trophy 2025-26: The 91st edition of the Ranji Trophy has begun, but not all stars have had a dream start. Prithvi Shaw, who recently joined Maharashtra after seeking a No-Objection Certificate (NOC) from the Mumbai Cricket Association, struggled on debut. Shaw, a former Under-19 World Cup hero, had faced ups and downs in his international and domestic career. Despite scoring a century in a practice match against Mumbai, he fell to Kerala’s MD Nidheesh for a four-ball duck. Maharashtra lost four wickets for just five runs in the first four overs, with Nedumankuzhy Basil taking two wickets.

Sarfaraz Khan’s Return Marred by Confusion

Meanwhile, Sarfaraz Khan made a much-anticipated return to competitive cricket for Mumbai after recovering from a quadriceps injury. His comeback had been awaited after missing several domestic tournaments, including the Duleep Trophy, Irani Cup, and India A matches. However, confusion struck when the scorecard initially showed “Sarfaraz Khan” dismissed for a duck. It was later clarified that the batsman was his younger brother, Musheer Khan, who opened the innings. Sarfaraz is scheduled to bat at No. 5.

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

Fitness and Form in Focus

Sarfaraz’s return is a major boost for Mumbai, with reports confirming that he has fully recovered and is match-ready after completing rehab at BCCI’s Centre of Excellence in Bengaluru. He had been in fine touch before his injury, scoring twin centuries in the Buchi Babu Tournament and a gritty 92 for India A earlier this summer. Fans and selectors will be eager to see if Sarfaraz can translate his pre-injury form into impactful performances in the Ranji Trophy.

Early Challenges Highlight Depth of Competition

The opening rounds of the Ranji Trophy have highlighted the challenges even experienced players face in domestic cricket. While Shaw and Sarfaraz have struggled or faced initial hurdles, the tournament provides an opportunity for them to regain momentum and stake a claim for higher honors in Indian cricket.