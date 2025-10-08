Prithvi Shaw Explodes: 181 Runs Marred by Heated Clash With Musheer Khan in Ranji Trophy 2025 Warm-Up

In what was supposed to be a routine Ranji Trophy warm-up match, tempers flared dramatically as Prithvi Shaw, playing for his new team Maharashtra, nearly came to blows with former Mumbai teammate Musheer Khan. The confrontation, which saw Shaw grab Musheer’s collar and reportedly swing his bat in anger, turned the practice game at the MCA Stadium, Gahunje into one of the most talked-about moments ahead of the Ranji Trophy 2025-26 season.

Shaw’s Century Sparks Fire Against Former Team

It was a statement innings from Shaw — a blistering 181 off 220 balls, laced with authority and emotion. Facing his former team for the first time since moving to Maharashtra, the 25-year-old opener built a mammoth 305-run opening partnership with Arshin Kulkarni, steering his side to a commanding 430 for 3 at stumps.

But what began as a redemption knock quickly turned controversial. After reaching his 100 off 140 deliveries, Shaw looked in complete control until an ill-fated slog sweep against Musheer Khan brought his innings to an abrupt end. Caught at deep fine leg, Shaw’s walk back turned chaotic as words were exchanged between the ex-teammates.

What Triggered the Heated Exchange?

According to reports from Cricbuzz and Times of India, the flashpoint came when Musheer, after dismissing Shaw, sarcastically said “Thank you,” an apparent sledge that provoked the fiery batter. Shaw, known for wearing his emotions on his sleeve, charged towards Musheer, allegedly grabbing his collar and swinging his bat in rage.

While the blow didn’t connect, the altercation drew immediate intervention from umpires and teammates. Video clips circulating on social media show Shaw being restrained as tension rippled across the field. Former Mumbai captain Siddhesh Lad was also seen exchanging heated words with Shaw as the incident escalated.

Maharashtra Captain Downplays the Incident

Maharashtra skipper Ankit Bawne attempted to diffuse the controversy, saying,

“It’s a practice match. They are all former teammates. Such things happen. It’s all okay now and there is no issue.”

While the captain’s words sought to calm the narrative, the visuals told a story of deep-seated emotions. For Shaw, the clash against Mumbai was more than just another warm-up — it was a symbolic face-off with the team where his journey began, and perhaps where it unraveled.

Shaw’s Turbulent Journey: Talent Meets Turmoil

Once hailed as the next big thing in Indian cricket, Prithvi Shaw’s career trajectory has been a rollercoaster. The former U-19 World Cup-winning captain (2018) made a dream Test debut with a century against West Indies at Rajkot at just 18. Yet, inconsistency, off-field controversies, and fitness concerns saw his international career stall.

Tests: 5 matches, 339 runs @ 42.37 (1 century, 2 fifties)

First-Class: 4,556 runs @ 46.02 with 13 centuries

List-A: 3,399 runs @ 55.72, SR 125.74

T20s: 2,902 runs @ 151.54 SR

Despite his domestic brilliance, Shaw went unsold in the IPL 2025 mega auction, a clear indicator of how far he has fallen out of favor. The move from Mumbai to Maharashtra was seen as a fresh start — and his twin centuries this season (111 in the Buchi Babu tournament and 181 in this game) suggested he was regaining form.

A Pattern of Passion and Provocation

Both Shaw and Musheer Khan carry reputations for playing with intensity — and sometimes, aggression. Musheer, the younger brother of India cricketer Sarfaraz Khan, is known to give as good as he gets on the field. In Shaw’s case, the latest episode adds to a list of controversies that continue to shadow his immense talent.

This clash, though, may serve as a timely reminder: Shaw’s biggest battles aren’t just against bowlers, but also his own temperament.