Prithvi Shaw Makes BIG Move, Set To Play With Ruturaj Gaikwad For This Team After Leaving Mumbai

Young India opener Prithvi Shaw has officially parted ways with Mumbai and will now play for a new team in domestic cricket from the 2025-26 season. The 25-year-old Shaw had sought a No Objection Certificate (NOC) from the Mumbai Cricket Association (MCA) last month after receiving multiple offers from other states.

After getting NOC, Prithvi will now play for Maharashtra in domestic cricket from the 2025-26 season, the Maharashtra Cricket Association confirmed on July 7, Monday.

"At this stage of my career, I believe joining the Maharashtra team will help me grow further as a cricketer. I am deeply grateful to the Mumbai Cricket Association for the opportunities and support I have received over the years," Shaw said in a statement.

"I’m confident that being part of such a progressive setup will positively impact my journey as a cricketer. I'm happy to get the opportunity to play alongside talented players like Ruturaj Gaikwad, Ankit Bawne, Rahul Tripathi, Rajneesh Gurbani, and Mukesh Choudhary in the Maharashtra team," he added.

Maharashtra Cricket president Rohit Pawar said Shaw's experience would be valuable and the team would stand "firmly behind Prithvi in his new journey" for the seasons ahead.

"We are delighted to welcome a player of Prithvi Shaw’s calibre to the Maharashtra team. Shaw’s international and IPL experience will be invaluable, especially for mentoring younger players in the squad. Maharashtra Cricket Association stands firmly behind Prithvi in his new journey, and we wish him the very best for the seasons ahead," said Pawar.

We are delighted to welcome Prithvi Shaw, India international cricketer and U-19 World Cup-winning captain, to the Maharashtra Cricket Association. His experience and energy will be a valuable addition to our vision for excellence. @PrithviShaw | @RRPSpeaks | #TeamMaha pic.twitter.com/sRhmAXvKdW — Maharashtra Cricket Association (@MahaCricket) July 7, 2025

At Maharashtra, Shaw will likely be captained by Ruturaj Gaikwad. With only two wins in seven outright games last season in the Ranji Trophy, Maharashtra failed to qualify out of their group. They also had a first-round exit at the Syed Mushtaq Ali T20 Trophy. However, Maharashtra topped their group in the Vijay Hazare Trophy. They had a strong run before losing to Vidarbha in the semi-final.

Prithvi, who was once hailed as the next big thing in Indian cricket, has scored 4556 runs in 58 first-class matches at an average of 46.02. Shaw was dropped from the Mumbai Ranji Trophy side last year due to poor fitness and lack of discipline. He last played for Mumbai in the final of the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy in December 2024.

In List-A games, Shaw has scored 3399 runs at 55.72 and a strike-rate of 125.74. In T20s, he has 2902 runs at a strike-rate of 151.54 and average of 25.01.