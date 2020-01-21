Prithvi Shaw replaces injured Shikhar Dhawan in Indian squad for New Zealand ODIs

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) on Tuesday announced the squad for the upcoming ODI series against New Zealand in which Prithvi Shaw has been named as the replacement for the injured opening batsman Shikhar Dhawan. This is Shaw`s first call-up to the Indian team lineup after getting suspended for a doping violation. The All-India Senior Selection Committee has named Sanju Samson as Dhawan’s replacement in the T20I series.

Live TV

Dhawan suffered a fall and hurt his left shoulder while trying to stop a ball during the third ODI against Australia in Bengaluru on January 19 (Sunday). An MRI of his shoulder was conducted, and the results have confirmed a grade II injury of his acromioclavicular joint. His hand will be in a sling and he has been advised rest for some time. He will start his active rehab management in the first week of February at the National Cricket Academy.

India`s squad for the three-match ODI series against New Zealand: Virat Kohli (C), Rohit Sharma (VC), Prithvi Shaw, KL Rahul, Shreyas Iyer, Manish Pandey, Rishabh Pant (WK), Shivam Dube, Kuldeep Yadav, Yuzvendra Chahal, Ravindra Jadeja, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Shami, Navdeep Saini, Shardul Thakur, Kedar Jadhav. The Men in Blue will take on New Zealand in five T20Is, three ODIs, and two Tests.

India`s T20I squad: Virat Kohli (C), Rohit Sharma (VC), Sanju Samson, KL Rahul, Shreyas Iyer, Manish Pandey, Rishabh Pant (WK), Shivam Dube, Kuldeep Yadav, Yuzvendra Chahal, Washington Sundar, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Shami, Navdeep Saini, Ravindra Jadeja, Shardul Thakur. The first T20I will be played on January 24 in Auckland.