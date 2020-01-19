Prithvi Shaw returns with a bang, scores 100-ball 150 against New Zealand XI

Right-handed batsman Prithvi Shaw scored a quickfire 150 runs off just 100 balls 100 in the ongoing warm-up game against New Zealand XI on Sunday (January 19) to further brighten up his chances of finding a place in India’s Test team against New Zealand.

Notably, Shaw had started his Test career with a century but he has not played for India since his debut series in October 2018. The young batsman has been out of the team for the last one and half year due to injuries and a doping ban. Shaw failed to play for India during the tour of Australia due to an ankle injury and he failed to single Test in the ongoing home season after getting suspended for a doping violation. Shaw staged his comeback in November 2019 and reasserted his class by performing well in Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy and Ranji Trophy.

In Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy, Shaw played for Mumbai and scored 240 runs in five innings, including three half-centuries. In Ranji Trophy, he scored a double century in Mumbai’s 309-run win over Baroda. But Shaw injured his shoulder during the clash against Karnataka and this forced him to remain out of action once again.

Shaw, however, got fit in time and was included in India A squad for New Zealand. Shaw's 150 off just 100 balls with 22 fours and two sixes has sent a message to selectors that he is in good form and they can include him as the third opener for the upcoming Test series against New Zealand.