Once hailed as the next big thing in Indian cricket, Prithvi Shaw is now chasing redemption. With his career at a crossroads, the 25-year-old batter has found renewed hope and purpose—thanks to a timely intervention from cricket legend Sachin Tendulkar.

From Teenage Phenom to Cricket’s Crossroads

Few Indian cricketers have experienced the dizzying highs and crushing lows of fame as early as Prithvi Shaw. At 15, he was rewriting school cricket records. At 18, he captained India to a U-19 World Cup victory and scored a century on Test debut. Shaw was billed as the heir to the legacy of Sachin Tendulkar.

But what followed was a dramatic fall from grace. Off-field distractions, poor discipline, and questionable choices gradually distanced Shaw from the game that once defined him. He was dropped from the Mumbai Ranji team, went unsold in the IPL 2025 Auction, and was largely absent from India’s domestic cricket headlines.

Now, in a surprising yet strategic move, Shaw has opted for a fresh start with the Maharashtra team, seeking a No Objection Certificate (NOC) from the Mumbai Cricket Association to make the switch ahead of the upcoming domestic season.

“He Still Believes in Me”: Tendulkar’s Words That Sparked a Turnaround

In a candid interview with News24, Shaw offered rare insight into the emotional and personal side of his journey. He revealed that a recent conversation with Sachin Tendulkar—his childhood idol and mentor—rekindled his lost fire.

“Sachin sir knows about my journey. Arjun [Tendulkar] and I have been friends since we were kids. Sir has seen me grow up. We spoke a couple of months ago while training at MIG. He told me, ‘Prithvi, I still believe in you, and I always will’,” Shaw recalled.

Tendulkar’s message was clear: “Sahi track pe aa ja, jaise pehle tha.” It wasn’t just advice. It was a reminder of the talent, hunger, and work ethic that had once made Shaw India’s brightest young star.

The exchange wasn’t a one-off pep talk—it was a call to action. For a player who had seemingly lost his way, Tendulkar’s belief served as the anchor he needed to begin again.

A Bold Move: Leaving Mumbai, Embracing Maharashtra

Leaving Mumbai cricket, where he made his name, is no small decision. But for Shaw, it’s a conscious attempt to break from the distractions of the past and immerse himself in a new environment. The Maharashtra team will offer a fresh dressing room, a new coaching setup, and a renewed sense of competition—all vital for someone aiming to reboot his domestic career.

This move also gives him the platform to return to form in the Ranji Trophy, Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy, and other key domestic tournaments. With consistent performances, Shaw could once again be in contention for India A selections and even a potential national comeback.

From Rock Bottom to a Comeback Trail

Shaw is no longer shying away from his past. He acknowledges the mistakes—poor lifestyle choices, lack of discipline, and fading commitment—that led to his fall. But what sets him apart now is his readiness to confront them.

“Everything is possible in the next 13-14 years. I’ve made mistakes, but I’m working harder than ever. With Sachin sir’s support, I believe I can come back stronger,” said Shaw.

For Indian cricket fans, the story of Prithvi Shaw isn’t just about missed potential. It’s about the power of mentorship, the need for accountability, and the courage to restart. In an age where careers can vanish in the blink of a headline, Shaw is scripting his own second act—this time with more grit than glamour.