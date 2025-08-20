Prithvi Shaw Slams Century For Maharashtra In Buchi Babu Trophy, Says ‘I Don’t Want Sympathy’

Prithvi Shaw announced his arrival in the Maharashtra setup with a fighting century in the Buchi Babu Invitational Tournament against Chhattisgarh at Guru Nanak College, Chennai. Chasing the opposition’s total of 242, Maharashtra could only manage 217, with Shaw almost single-handedly keeping them afloat by scoring 111 off 141 balls. His innings, decorated with 14 fours and a six, was a blend of aggression and maturity on a testing pitch.

Carrying the Bat Amidst Collapse

The 25-year-old opener, who recently shifted from Mumbai, reached his hundred in 122 deliveries. He batted positively, reaching his half-century at better than a run-a-ball. However, wickets kept falling at the other end, including Ruturaj Gaikwad, who was dismissed for just 1. With the rest of the batting faltering, Shaw’s knock ensured Maharashtra did not concede a huge deficit.

Back to Basics for A Fresh Beginning

Speaking after his innings, Shaw reflected on the adjustments he had made. “I just went back to basics, doing things that I used to do in Under-19 days, which got me to the Indian team,” he said. The opener highlighted how hard work, gym sessions, and running drills helped him rediscover rhythm. “It’s small things … I’ve been doing these things since the age of 12 and 13.”

Staying Away from Negativity

Shaw also revealed that part of his reset included keeping his distance from social media. “Social media, it’s quite bad. I just wanted to focus on myself and not on the negativity,” he admitted. The batter stressed that refining discipline and filtering the information he consumed had made a difference to his mindset.

Mental Struggles and Moving On

When asked if he had received messages from former teammates or ex-players after his hundred, Shaw was clear that he wasn’t looking for outside validation. “I don’t want anyone’s sympathy. It’s okay. I’ve seen this before as well. I’ve got my family’s support and friends who were with me when I was not really well mentally,” he said.

A New Chapter With Maharashtra

For Shaw, this century could be the start of a crucial new phase. After being away from the Indian team since 2021, the opener hopes this season with Maharashtra will be a turning point. “I don’t mind coming from scratch again … I hope this season will go really well for me as well as for my team,” he concluded.