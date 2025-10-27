Prithvi Shaw Smashes 6th Fastest Century In Ranji Trophy History

Ranji Trophy 2025-26: Prithvi Shaw announced his comeback in style, smashing a brilliant hundred for Maharashtra against Chandigarh in the ongoing Ranji Trophy 2025/26 season. After a rough start to the season, the right-handed opener showcased his trademark aggression and timing to bring up his first century for his new team.

Prithvi Shaw’s Dominant Knock Turns Heads

The former India opener reached his century in just 72 balls, making it the sixth-fastest century in Ranji Trophy history. His innings was filled with exquisite stroke play as he hammered 17 boundaries while maintaining a strike rate of over 100. Shaw’s quickfire ton came as a huge relief, both for him and Maharashtra, after a string of low scores.

He had started the season on a poor note, being dismissed for a duck against Kerala in the opening round. However, Shaw bounced back with a half-century in the second innings of that match and has now followed it up with a blazing hundred his first in 20 months.

Rishabh Pant Still Holds the Fastest Ranji Century Record

While Shaw’s 72-ball ton was one of the fastest in the tournament’s history, the record for the quickest century still belongs to Rishabh Pant, who had reached the landmark in just 48 deliveries during the 2016/17 Ranji Trophy season. Shaw’s latest knock, however, puts him in elite company among the most explosive batters in Indian domestic cricket.

A New Chapter with Maharashtra

Earlier this year, Prithvi Shaw made headlines after seeking a No-Objection Certificate (NOC) from the Mumbai Cricket Association to join Maharashtra. The move surprised many, as Shaw had been one of Mumbai’s most promising talents for years. The change of environment seems to have worked well for him, as he now looks determined to make a strong comeback.

A Career of Highs, Lows, and Redemption

Once considered one of India’s brightest young prospects, Shaw led the Indian Under-19 team to World Cup glory in 2018. However, his senior career hasn’t taken the same trajectory as some of his teammates like Shubman Gill, Abhishek Sharma, and Riyan Parag. Off-field controversies and inconsistent performances saw him fall out of favour with national selectors.

Now, with this hundred, Shaw seems eager to prove that his best days are still ahead. If he continues this form through the Ranji season, the 25-year-old could well find himself back in contention for a place in India’s red-ball setup.