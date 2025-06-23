India opener Prithvi Shaw has sought a No Objection Certificate (NOC) from the Mumbai Cricket Association (MCA) with a wish to leave Mumbai and play for another team in the upcoming 2025/26 domestic cricket season.

"Yes it’s true that Prithvi Shaw has applied for a No Objection Certificate (NOC) & our Apex Council will take decision by today evening," said Abhay Hadap, Mumbai Cricket Association (MCA) Secretary, to IANS on Monday afternoon.

Shaw, who captained India to 2018 U19 Men’s Cricket World Cup win in New Zealand, was dropped from the Mumbai side during the first leg of last year’s Ranji Trophy in October because of form and fitness-related issues.

He was then brought back into the team during their victorious 2024 Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy (SMAT) campaign, where he amassed 197 runs in nine games at a strike rate of 156.34. But after that, Shaw, 25, wasn’t included in Mumbai’s squad for the Vijay Hazare Trophy (VHT).

"At this juncture in my career, I have been presented with a promising opportunity to play professional cricket under another State Association, which I believe will further contribute to my growth and development as a cricketer. In light of this, I kindly request you to issue me a No Objection Certificate (NOC) that will enable me to officially represent the new State Association in the upcoming domestic season.

"Please be assured that this decision has been made after careful consideration, and with utmost respect for the MCA. I remain ever grateful to the association for the guidance and platform provided over the years," wrote Shaw in his NOC application to MCA.

Shaw, who hit a century on his Test debut against the West Indies at Rajkot in 2018, was also dropped by his IPL side Delhi Capitals in the 2024 season before being released by them. He then went unsold in the mega auction for the 2025 edition and wasn’t even given a look-in by any of the ten contesting teams as a replacement player during the tournament.

So far, Shaw has played five Tests, six ODIs, and one T20I for India, while he recently turned out for North Mumbai Panthers in the recently revived Mumbai T20 League. It’s yet to be confirmed which team Shaw will turn out for in the upcoming domestic season if his NOC request is accepted by the MCA.

There was a speculation that Shaw could be headed to Maharashtra, but Maharashtra Cricket Association (MCA) Honorary Secretary Advocate Kamlesh Pisal, denied it. “This is all speculation in regards to that player from Mumbai (Shaw), because there is no official information which I can endorse. But when things are in place, we will issue a statement in the coming days,” he said to IANS.