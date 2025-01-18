An old photo of Samajwadi Party (SP) MP Priya Saroj with Indian cricket star Suryakumar Yadav has resurfaced and taken social media by storm. The image, originally posted on October 17, 2024, at 7:29 PM, has ignited curiosity and speculation among fans, especially amid recent rumors about her engagement with cricketer Rinku Singh. The candid photograph showcases a friendly moment between the young politician and the cricket sensation, leaving fans intrigued. While Priya captioned the post with “Ekch Vaada Surya Dada,” the image has now found new life online, with many users revisiting it amid the ongoing buzz around her personal life.

A Blend of Sports and Politics

Priya Saroj, at just 25, has made headlines not only for her accomplishments in politics but also for her connection with prominent figures from other fields. Representing the Machhlishahr constituency in Uttar Pradesh, she became the youngest MP in the state after her stunning victory in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections. This old photo’s resurgence coincides with heightened public interest in her life, particularly due to the rumors linking her to Rinku Singh. While Saroj’s father, Tufani Saroj, clarified that no engagement has taken place, he did acknowledge ongoing discussions between the two families.

Suryakumar Yadav's Star Power

Suryakumar Yadav, fondly called “SKY,” continues to dominate headlines with his stellar cricketing career. As the T20I captain, he has redefined Indian cricket’s approach to the shortest format, leading the team with flair and aggression. The viral nature of this photo is a testament to Suryakumar’s immense popularity. Fans have not only appreciated the friendly camaraderie captured in the image but have also speculated about the context of their association.

Social Media Frenzy

The reappearance of this old photo has sparked widespread commentary, with fans flooding social media platforms to share their reactions. Some have focused on the warmth between Priya Saroj and Suryakumar Yadav, while others have drawn connections to the ongoing engagement rumors with Rinku Singh.

This wave of renewed attention highlights the power of social media in reviving moments and creating narratives that captivate public imagination.

The Bigger Picture

While the engagement rumors involving Rinku Singh and Priya Saroj remain unconfirmed, the viral photo serves as a reminder of how the lives of public figures often intersect in ways that capture the attention of fans across fields. For now, the internet remains abuzz with discussions, ensuring that both Priya Saroj and Suryakumar Yadav remain firmly in the spotlight.