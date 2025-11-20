Pro10 League Set For January 2026 Launch Across Thailand, Bulgaria & Poland

The inaugural season features five franchise teams competing between January 30 to February 4 at Thailand's world-class Terd Thai Cricket Ground, with West Indies icon Sir Viv Richards serving as Thailand ambassador and a marquee roster including David Warner, Chris Lynn, and George Munsey.



Pro10 has been envisioned as a catalyst for cricket in emerging regions, pioneering professional cricket in non-traditional Southeast Asian and European markets. Not only does the initiative provide a fast, accessible format that empowers new audiences and aspiring players across Southeast Asia and Europe, but it also serves as a unique platform of structured, professionally run T10 cricket in Thailand, Bulgaria, and Poland.

The marquee competition will provide local players with an opportunity to rub shoulders with some of the finest international players and coaches, giving their development an undeniable boost. The league is firmly positioned a practical development tool for emerging nations that have limited access to international players.



Adding his perspective on Pro10 and the league's impact on new regions, Viv Richards, Pro10 Thailand Ambassador, said, "Cricket grows strongest when it reaches new people, and new communities. Pro10 is doing exactly that by giving Thailand, Bulgaria, and Poland a platform to shine. I am delighted to help guide this journey and to see local talent gain exposure to international players and coaches. This is how the game expands, and this is where the future lies," as quoted from a release by Pro10 League.



Speaking on the launch and the league's wider purpose, Ravi Shastri, co-founder & partner, said, "Pro10 represents cricket's next evolution: explosive T10 excitement with genuine grassroots development. We're creating sustainable ecosystems to develop stars from Thailand, Bulgaria, Poland, and beyond. Having Sir Viv Richards serving as Pro10 Thailand ambassador and players like David Warner demonstrates the calibre we're building. The T10 format is perfect for today's world, showcasing cricket's incredible global potential."



Sharing his perspective on Pro10's vision and long-term commitment to new cricket markets, Neeraj Sareen, founder & CEO, said, "Pro10 is built from the ground up with sustainability, local talent development, and world-class entertainment. We're partnering with communities, cricket boards, and institutions to create something truly special. Securing Sir Viv Richards as Pro10 Thailand ambassador testifies to our vision. With Ravi's cricket expertise, Roshan Mahanama and Aaron Vedhasinghe's operational brilliance, we're building cricket's future, not just hosting matches."