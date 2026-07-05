/Promised '21 ducks' but dropped for Sooryavanshi: Gambhir consoles Samson - WATCH

Nevertheless, the change at the top did not immediately alter the fortunes of the national side. India is still hunting for a breakthrough victory under the captaincy of Iyer after succumbing to yet another loss. On Saturday, the batting unit put up a competitive total of 190 runs on the board in Manchester, but the bowling department could not defend it. Harry Brook and Jacob Bethell spearheaded the English pursuit with highly dominant batting displays, guiding the home side to a clean four wicket win with six deliveries remaining in the contest.