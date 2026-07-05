/Promised '21 ducks' but dropped for Sooryavanshi: Gambhir consoles Samson - WATCH

Decisions within elite team management can often be incredibly brutal. During the second T20 International encounter between India and England in Manchester on Saturday, July 4, India head coach Gautam Gambhir was observed engaging in a prolonged and intense conversation with star opening batsman Sanju Samson. The team leadership decided to sideline Samson following a string of three consecutive low scores, subsequently handing his position in the playing order to the exceptionally gifted young prodigy, Vaibhav Sooryavanshi.
Immediately after the selection choice was finalized prior to the match, Gambhir was seen extending comfort to the omitted top order batter. The head coach was seen holding Samson's hand while the two shared an earnest dialogue on the sidelines.
A Striking Shift in Management Strategy
This sudden omission came as a surprise to many, especially considering that Samson had played multiple critical roles during India's victorious campaign in the T20 World Cup 2026. The benching occurred just a few days after the team hierarchy publicly declared their intention to grant their opening combination an extended run in the side, emphasizing that the pair had fully earned that patience.
Ultimately, Samson left the leadership group with minimal alternatives due to an aggregate of poor performances on the tour of the United Kingdom. The wicketkeeper batsman failed to cross into double digits in any of his prior three international outings. After registering scores of 0 and 5 during a historic series loss to Ireland, he managed to score only a solitary run from seven deliveries in the first T20 International against England.
With cricket enthusiasts aggressively demanding the integration of Vaibhav Sooryavanshi into the lineup, the team hierarchy finally enacted the modification. Samson being left out of the side opened the doorway for the 15 year old sensation to secure his international debut, where he contributed 14 runs off 10 balls in his introductory appearance for his country.
Rebuilding for the Future Under Shreyas Iyer
Despite being omitted for this particular fixture, this development does not definitively mean the conclusion of Samson’s international aspirations. The Indian management group has consistently reiterated its philosophy of supporting selected individuals across an extended timeline while they reconstruct a fresh T20 lineup under the on field leadership of Shreyas Iyer.
As Vaibhav Suryavanshi replaced Sanju Samson, Gambhir was seen having a long & animated chat with Samson. pic.twitter.com/OVR2FIJsGe— Varun (@Defending_18) July 4, 2026
Nevertheless, the change at the top did not immediately alter the fortunes of the national side. India is still hunting for a breakthrough victory under the captaincy of Iyer after succumbing to yet another loss. On Saturday, the batting unit put up a competitive total of 190 runs on the board in Manchester, but the bowling department could not defend it. Harry Brook and Jacob Bethell spearheaded the English pursuit with highly dominant batting displays, guiding the home side to a clean four wicket win with six deliveries remaining in the contest.
Gambhir’s Deep Belief in Samson Revealed
Offering deeper insight into this player coach dynamic, former Indian spin bowling all rounder Ravichandran Ashwin has earlier shared a compelling revelation regarding Gautam Gambhir's immense confidence in Sanju Samson during a recent video broadcast on his official YouTube channel.
According to the veteran spinner, Samson disclosed during an appearance on the interview show Kutty Stories that Gambhir had previously given him an ironclad guarantee of extended backing. Samson revealed the head coach told him:
“If you bat 21 times and get out for a duck, I will still pick you in the 22nd innings.”
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