Proteas’ 19-Year-Old Pacer Kwena Maphaka Sets New Records In Darwin Against Australia

In a breathtaking display of pace and precision, 19-year-old South African fast bowler Kwena Maphaka etched his name in cricket history with a fiery spell against Australia in the first T20I at Darwin’s Marrara Cricket Ground. Delivering sheer hostility and control, the young quick ripped through the Australian batting lineup, finishing with sensational figures of 4 wickets for just 20 runs in his four overs.

Youngest South African

While his performance was a match-winning contribution in itself, it also carried historical significance. Maphaka became the youngest South African bowler ever to take a four-wicket haul in T20 internationals, achieving the feat at 19 years and 124 days. He surpassed the previous record held by Wayne Parnell, who achieved a similar milestone at 19 years and 318 days.

Australia Bowled Out For First Time

Adding to the magnitude of his achievement, Maphaka’s 4/20 now stands as the best bowling figures by a South African against Australia in T20I cricket, surpassing several legendary names in the Proteas’ fast bowling history, including Dale Steyn and Kagiso Rabada.

His spell not only dismantled the hosts’ batting order but also paved the way for another historic moment; it was the first time South Africa had bowled Australia out in a T20 international. Maphaka’s aggression, backed by disciplined support from his fellow bowlers, ensured the Proteas dominated proceedings from start to finish.

Match Summary

Australia beat South Africa by 17 runs despite heavy dew, thanks to Tim David’s match-changing 27-run burst after being dropped on 56. South Africa’s chase started well with Markram attacking Hazlewood, but the bowler hit back and later delivered a double-wicket over that triggered a collapse of 4 for 3. Stubbs played fluently, Rickleton struggled for momentum, and Maxwell’s brilliant catch sealed the win.