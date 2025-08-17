Proteas Coach Shukri Conrad Defends Aiden Markram After Australia Clinch T20I Series

The T20I series decider in Cairns went down to the wire, with Glenn Maxwell’s unbeaten 62 off 36 balls guiding Australia to victory off the penultimate delivery. The win secured a 2-1 series triumph for the hosts. Maxwell was named Player of the Match, while Tim David earned the Player of the Series award for his 150 runs across three games.

Markram’s Lean Patch Continues

South Africa skipper Aiden Markram extended his run of 31 innings without a T20I fifty, contributing just 31 runs in the three-match series. His struggles have raised concerns, but head coach Shukri Conrad believes he is close to rediscovering top form.

“On the Verge of Genius” – Conrad

Speaking after the series, Conrad said Markram was only a few games away from reaching his best. “In the World Test Championship final, Aiden showed exactly what he is capable of. I believe he’s close to unlocking that state of genius again,” he remarked.

Proteas “A Batter Short”

Conrad admitted South Africa played the series “a batter light” but praised the side’s intent. “If we want to be brave, we must select attacks that can beat a team like Australia. And if our batting unit plays with more confidence, imagine what we can do with a properly balanced team,” he added.

Brevis’ Century the Highlight

The series saw a breakthrough performance from Dewald Brevis, whose maiden T20I hundred helped South Africa level the series in the second match after Australia’s bowlers dominated the opener.

Focus Shifts to ODI Series

Both sides will now turn their attention to the three-match ODI series, beginning on Tuesday, August 19, in Cairns.