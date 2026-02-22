Proteas Power: South Africa end India’s 12-match T20 World Cup winning streak with 76-run rout in Ahmedabad

Riding on fine performances from David Miller, Marco Jansen and Keshav Maharaj, South Africa thrashed defending champions India by 76 runs in their Super 8 clash at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on Sunday, February 22, 2026.The commanding victory didn't just earn the Proteas two vital Super 8 points; it shattered India’s record-breaking 12-match winning streak in T20 World Cups.

Incidentally, this defeat also marked India’s first loss in 19 matches at an ICC event, their previous setback also coming against Australia at the same venue in the 2023 ODI World Cup final.



The Recovery: Miller And Brevis Turn The Tide

After winning the toss and electing to bat, South Africa’s decision initially looked like a gamble gone wrong. Jasprit Bumrah (3/15) and Arshdeep Singh (2/28) tore through the top order, leaving the Proteas reeling at a precarious 20/3 within the first four overs.

However, veteran David Miller and the explosive Dewald Brevis orchestrated a rescue mission for the ages. The duo put on a blistering 97-run partnership off just 51 balls.

David Miller: 63 off 35 balls (7 fours, 3 sixes)

Dewald Brevis: 45 off 29 balls

Tristan Stubbs: A late cameo of 44 not out off 24 balls propelled the total to a formidable 187/7.

The Collapse: India’s Batting Order Crumbles

Chasing 188, what would have been their highest-ever successful chase in T20 World Cup history - India never found their rhythm. The tone was set in the very first over when South African captain Aiden Markram brought himself on to bowl and dismissed Ishan Kishan for a duck.

What followed was a procession of wickets. Marco Jansen (4/22) was lethal with the new ball and at the death, while Keshav Maharaj (3/24) strangled the middle order.

India’s power-hitters, including Suryakumar Yadav (18) and Hardik Pandya (18), failed to convert starts, leaving Shivam Dube (42 off 37) as the lone warrior in a losing cause.

A Reality Check For India

The 76-run margin is one of India's heaviest defeats in the format and significantly dents their Net Run Rate (NRR) in the Super 8 standings. For South Africa, the win serves as a major statement of intent, proving they can recover from early setbacks to dominate the world's top-ranked side.

India must now regroup quickly as they head to Chennai to face Zimbabwe on February 26 in what has effectively become a must-win encounter to keep their semi-final hopes alive.