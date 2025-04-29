'Proud Moment For Bihar': Father Hails Vaibhav Suryavanshi’s 35-Ball Century In IPL

RR vs GT: Vaibhav Suryavanshi has announced himself on the grandest T20 stage with a sensational innings for Rajasthan Royals (RR), scoring a blistering century in just 35 balls against Gujarat Titans (GT) in Jaipur. At just 14 years of age, Vaibhav became the youngest player in IPL history to hit a century, etching his name into the record books and capturing the imagination of the nation.

This was only the third innings of his IPL career, but Vaibhav looked like a seasoned professional. He scored 101 runs off 38 balls, including 7 fours and an astonishing 11 sixes, showcasing his raw power and fearlessness against some of the most experienced bowlers in the game.

Leading Royals to Victory and Keeping Playoff Hopes Alive

His spectacular innings didn’t just break records it played a pivotal role in RR's chase of a mammoth total. Vaibhav’s knock ensured that the Royals chased down the target with ease, keeping their IPL 2025 playoffs hopes very much alive. In a high-pressure scenario, the teenager showed remarkable composure and game awareness.

A Proud Father’s Emotional Tribute

In a heartwarming video message, Vaibhav’s father, Sanjeev Suryavanshi, expressed his immense pride and gratitude. “Vaibhav scored a century in just 35 balls and led his team to victory. We, along with entire Bihar and the nation, are proud of him,” he said.

Sanjeev also took the opportunity to thank the Rajasthan Royals management, especially head coach Rahul Dravid, for nurturing his son over the past few months. “The coaches have helped improve his game and polish his skills. Vaibhav worked really hard too. That’s why he has been able to perform so well,” he added.

Support from Bihar Cricket Association

Sanjeev also acknowledged the role of Bihar Cricket Association president Rajesh Tiwary, who had provided Vaibhav with opportunities to represent the state in domestic cricket at a young age. Those chances laid the foundation for what has now become a dream IPL start.

A Star in the Making

Picked by RR at the IPL 2025 mega auction for ₹1.1 crore, Vaibhav is already repaying the faith shown in him. From scoring a six on the first ball of his debut to hitting one of the fastest centuries in IPL history, his journey is nothing short of inspiring. As he continues to grow and develop under expert guidance, Indian cricket fans have every reason to be excited about this young talent’s future.