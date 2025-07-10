PSG Thrash Real Madrid 4-0 To Storm Into Club World Cup Final, Mbappe Silenced By Former Club

Paris Saint-Germain booked their place in the FIFA Club World Cup final with a dominant 4-0 victory over Real Madrid at MetLife Stadium. Fabian Ruiz scored twice, while Ousmane Dembele chipped in with a goal and an assist in a match that saw PSG stun the Spanish giants with a 3-0 lead inside the first 24 minutes. Goncalo Ramos added a fourth late in the game to complete the thrashing.

Mbappe Silenced by Former Club

Kylian Mbappe, facing PSG for the first time since his move to Real Madrid, failed to make an impact. Starting alongside Gonzalo Garcia, Mbappe was largely ineffective, with Gianluigi Donnarumma denying him early in the match before the PSG defence took complete control. The Frenchman, who scored 256 goals for PSG, was met with jeers and cheers in equal measure but was kept off the scoresheet throughout.

PSG Strike Early to Break Madrid Spirit

Dembele opened the floodgates in the sixth minute by dispossessing Raul Asencio and setting up Ruiz for the opening goal. Moments later, Dembele capitalized on a Rudiger error to score PSG’s second. The third came in the 24th minute, with Ruiz doubling his tally to effectively end the contest early.

Madrid Struggle, Missing Key Players

Real Madrid looked lethargic and disorganized, possibly fatigued after travelling to Florida between games. They were without Trent Alexander-Arnold due to a training injury, and their midfield lacked spark. PSG controlled 76.5% of possession in the first half, exposing Madrid’s lack of energy and tactical sharpness.

Fifth Clean Sheet for PSG in Six Games

PSG’s defence was rock solid, earning their fifth clean sheet in six tournament matches. Donnarumma made only two saves, including one early stop on Mbappe, but was largely untroubled as the backline held firm.

Record Crowd Witnesses Rout in Scorching Conditions

A crowd of 77,542 braved sweltering heat at MetLife Stadium to witness PSG’s semifinal triumph. The temperature at kickoff was 33°C (91°F), with humidity pushing the feel to 38°C (101°F), but the conditions didn’t slow down the French champions.

PSG to Play for Club World Cup Glory

With this commanding performance, PSG advanced to Sunday’s final, where they will aim to claim their first FIFA Club World Cup title. Real Madrid, meanwhile, joined Inter Milan on the list of teams overpowered by PSG this season, having already suffered a 5-0 loss in the Champions League final.