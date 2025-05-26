PSL 2025 Final: Lahore Qalandars Beats Quetta Gladiator With One Ball To Spare In Dramatic Chase

PSL 2025 Final: In a night brimming with emotion, drama, and cricketing brilliance, Lahore Qalandars pulled off one of the greatest chases in T20 history to lift the PSL 2025 title, defeating Quetta Gladiators by 6 wickets in front of a roaring Lahore crowd.

Set a daunting target of 202, the Qalandars crossed the finish line with just one ball to spare, thanks to unforgettable performances from Kusal Perera and Sikandar Raza two players who scripted a final that fans will remember for generations.

Sikandar Raza: From Nottingham to Glory in Lahore

Barely 24 hours before the final, Sikandar Raza was playing for Zimbabwe in a Test match at Trent Bridge. Yet, against all odds and fatigue, he flew across continents and landed just minutes before the toss. What followed was nothing short of a fairytale.

Needing eight runs off the final three balls, Raza showcased nerves of steel smashing a six and a four to win the title in dramatic fashion. His story was not just about the final blows; he also picked up a key wicket, held a crucial catch, and changed the tide in Lahore’s favour when hope seemed dim.

Kusal Perera’s Masterclass Steadies the Ship

While Raza delivered the final punch, it was Kusal Perera who kept Lahore alive throughout the chase. The Sri Lankan maestro remained unbeaten on 62 off just 31 balls, crafting an innings of calm aggression that provided the Qalandars with belief and direction.

He tore into Quetta’s tightest bowlers Khurram Shahzad and Abrar Ahmed and then unleashed back-to-back boundaries off Mohammad Amir in the penultimate over to turn the match on its head. It was a knock built on timing, temperament, and supreme confidence.

Naeem’s Fireworks

Before the fireworks at the end, Mohammad Naeem’s fiery 46 off 20 balls had lit the fuse early on. A hat-trick of sixes off Faheem Ashraf in the third over set the tone, cancelling out Faheem’s earlier assault with the bat (28 off 8 balls).

With the ball, Shaheen Shah Afridi led from the front yet again, taking 3 for 24 and choking Quetta at crucial moments. Haris Rauf and Mirza Baig chipped in with vital breakthroughs as Lahore restricted the Gladiators despite a strong start.

Amir’s Brilliance Falls Just Short

Veteran pacer Mohammad Amir almost won it for Quetta. His early spell 2 overs for just 12 runs and the wicket of Bhanuka Rajapaksa put Lahore under pressure. But in the death overs, Perera and Raza launched a fearless counterattack, leaving even the experienced Amir searching for answers.

Though Raza and Perera rightfully earned the spotlight, this was a win stitched together by many hands. Abdullah Shafique’s steady 41, smart bowling changes, sharp fielding, and a fearless approach defined Lahore’s season. This was not just a win it was the result of belief, resilience, and courage.

Quetta’s Valiant Fight Ends in Heartbreak

Despite the heartbreak, Quetta Gladiators played their part in a thrilling final. Hasan Nawaz, who was named Player of the Series with 399 runs, was a standout this season. In the final, his namesake Mohammad Nawaz top-scored with a fluent 76. But on the night it mattered, their 201 for 9 just wasn’t enough.

As the fireworks lit up the Lahore sky and chants of "Qalandars Zindabad" echoed through the Gaddafi Stadium, one thing was certain this wasn’t just a cricket match. It was a celebration of grit, sacrifice, and glory. Lahore Qalandars didn’t just win the PSL 2025 title; they won hearts, and they did it in a way only champions can.