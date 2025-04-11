PSL 2025 FREE LIVE Streaming: When and where to watch Pakistan Super League match live telecast on TV and Mobile Apps

The Pakistan Super League 2025 (PSL 10) has officially begun, bringing cricketing thrill back to Pakistan’s stadiums. The opening match sees defending champions Islamabad United lock horns with Lahore Qalandars under lights at the iconic Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium. With superstars like Shadab Khan, Shaheen Afridi, and Fakhar Zaman ready to ignite the tournament, the PSL 2025 promises edge-of-the-seat entertainment right from the first ball. As the league enters its 10th edition, the PSL faces stiff competition from the IPL 2025. However, with international heavyweights like David Warner, Jason Holder, Rassie van der Dussen, and Alzarri Joseph participating, PSL 2025 is armed with enough firepower to hold its ground in the global T20 arena.

PSL 2025 LIVE Streaming: Where and How to Watch FREE

One of the most Googled queries right now: “PSL 2025 FREE LIVE Streaming” — and we’ve got you covered.

TV Broadcast in India: All matches will be telecast live on Sony Sports Network.

PSL 2025 Live Streaming Apps: Indian fans can stream matches for FREE on the Fancode app and website.

Pakistan Viewers: Watch the live telecast on A Sports and PTV Sports, with live streaming available on Tamasha, Daraz, and Tapmad.

International Access: Fans worldwide can tune in via Willow TV (USA), Sky Sports (UK), and other regional platforms.

Tip: Use keywords like “PSL 2025 Live”, “PSL 2025 Live Streaming App”, “Watch PSL 2025 Free” when searching for the best sources online.

Full PSL 2025 Schedule: Blockbuster Fixtures to Bookmark

With 30 league games and high-stakes playoffs on the calendar, the PSL 2025 schedule is packed with must-watch clashes. A few key matchups to mark:

April 11: Islamabad United vs Lahore Qalandars, Rawalpindi – 8:30 PM IST

April 12: Karachi Kings vs Multan Sultans, Karachi – 8:30 PM IST

April 15: Karachi Kings vs Lahore Qalandars, the El-Classico of PSL – 8:30 PM IST

May 13: Qualifier 1 (1st vs 2nd) – Rawalpindi

May 18: PSL 2025 Final – Venue TBC

A total of six cities are hosting the matches, including Rawalpindi, Karachi, Multan, and Lahore, offering a true tour of Pakistan’s cricket culture.

PSL 2025 Full Team Squads: Stars, Stalwarts & Rising Talents

With each team stacked with a mix of youth and experience, here's a quick look at some marquee players to watch out for:

Islamabad United: Shadab Khan, Azam Khan, Rassie van der Dussen, Naseem Shah

Karachi Kings: David Warner, Kane Williamson, Hasan Ali

Multan Sultans: Mohammad Rizwan, David Willey, Usama Mir

Lahore Qalandars: Shaheen Afridi, Fakhar Zaman, Daryl Mitchell

Peshawar Zalmi: Babar Azam, Saim Ayub, Alzarri Joseph

Quetta Gladiators: Rilee Rossouw, Mohammad Amir, Abrar Ahmed

This edition of the PSL sees a strong contingent of overseas stars alongside emerging Pakistani talents like Jahandad Khan, Usman Khan, and Akif Javed, making it a breeding ground for the next generation.

Key Insights: What Makes PSL 2025 Unmissable?

Explosive Batting Showdowns: Expect fireworks from Babar Azam, David Warner, and Fakhar Zaman.

Pace and Fire: Naseem Shah vs Shaheen Afridi is a pace battle worth every penny.

All-Round X-Factors: Watch out for performances from Jason Holder, Shadab Khan, and David Wiese.

Venue Advantage: With spin-friendly and pace-assisting pitches in rotation, team strategies will vary dramatically—adding depth to the competition.