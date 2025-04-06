PSL 2025: Karachi Kings Reveal New Jersey Featuring New Captain David Warner, Sideline Shan Masood

PSL 2025: With just days to go before the start of Pakistan Super League (PSL) 2025, the Karachi Kings have launched their brand-new kit, signaling a fresh chapter under the leadership of new captain David Warner. The franchise shared a teaser video and images of the revamped jersey on their official social media accounts on Sunday, April 6.

A Fresh Look for A New Era

The Karachi Kings revealed a striking new design for their 2025 season jersey, aiming to reignite fan enthusiasm as they prepare for a crucial PSL campaign. The kit launch included a short footage giving fans a glimpse of the design aesthetics, followed by a promotional image featuring David Warner their high-profile overseas captain. The image, believed to be AI-generated, depicted Warner proudly holding the jersey.

This visual rollout comes just a week ahead of the league’s opening fixtures, creating a buzz among Karachi supporters.

David Warner Takes Charge

In one of the biggest changes for the franchise this year, former Australian opener David Warner has been appointed as the new captain of Karachi Kings. Warner replaces Shan Masood, who led the side in the previous edition. Known for his aggressive leadership and experience in franchise cricket around the world, Warner’s inclusion is expected to add firepower both on and off the field.

The squad also boasts international T20 stars such as New Zealand’s Kane Williamson, Bangladesh’s Litton Das, England’s James Vince, and Adam Milne, along with New Zealand keeper-batter Tim Seifert.

Shan Masood Overlooked

Shan Masood, who led the Karachi Kings in the previous edition, finds himself out of the captaincy role for PSL 2025. While still part of the squad, his leadership tenure ends abruptly, making way for Warner to take charge. The decision to sideline Masood has sparked discussions among fans, considering his experience and consistent domestic performances.

PSL 2025 Campaign Opener

Karachi Kings will kick off their PSL 2025 campaign on April 12, facing Multan Sultans at the National Stadium in Karachi. The franchise will be eager to start strong in front of their home crowd, especially with a new captain and revamped playing XI.

The Kings last lifted the PSL trophy in 2020. Since then, they’ve struggled to make a mark in the playoffs, and 2025 presents a golden opportunity to bounce back with a more experienced and balanced squad.

Karachi Kings Squad for PSL 2025

Batters & All-Rounders: David Warner (C), James Vince, Kane Williamson, Shan Masood, Khushdil Shah, Irfan Khan Niazi, Omair Bin Yousuf, Imtiaz Mohammad Nabi, Arafat Minhas, Fawad Ali, Riazullah

Wicketkeepers: Tim Seifert, Litton Das

Bowlers: Abbas Afridi, Hasan Ali, Adam Milne, Zahid Mahmood, Mir Hamza, Mirza Mamoon, Aamer Jamal

With a high-profile captain at the helm, a stylish new jersey, and a blend of youth and experience in the lineup, Karachi Kings will be aiming to reclaim past glory and deliver a strong performance this season. All eyes will be on Warner and his squad as they begin their journey in PSL 2025.