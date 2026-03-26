PSL 2026: Full Squads, Complete Schedule, venues and All key updates Inside

The 2026 edition of the Pakistan Super League PSL 11 is scheduled to begin on March 26 and will run until May 3. The expanded eight team tournament will feature a total of 44 matches. Defending champions Lahore Qalandars, led by Shaheen Shah Afridi, will kick off the season against debutants Hyderabad Kingsmen in the opening match at Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore.

Tournament restricted to Lahore and Karachi

The tournament has undergone several significant changes this year. Originally planned to be held across six venues, the PCB has decided to restrict all matches to just two cities, Lahore and Karachi. All games will be played at Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore and National Bank Stadium in Karachi. This decision aims to reduce travel and simplify logistics.

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Revised schedule structure and playoff venues

The revised schedule includes the first 14 matches in Lahore, followed by a series of games in Karachi. The playoffs will also be split between the two cities, with the Qualifier shifted to Karachi, while Lahore will host the Eliminators and the final on May 3.

Matches behind closed doors and no opening ceremony

In another major development, the initial phase of PSL 2026 will be played behind closed doors without spectators. The PCB cited the ongoing regional crisis and fuel related austerity measures as the reason for this decision. There will also be no opening ceremony this season, making it a quieter start compared to previous years.

Match timings for PSL 2026

Day matches during PSL 2026 will begin at 3:00 PM IST 2:30 PM local time, while night matches are scheduled for 7:30 PM IST 7:00 PM local time.

No live telecast or streaming in India

In India, there will be no live telecast or live streaming available for any PSL 2026 matches.

Full squads of all eight teams

Rawalpindi Pindiz: Mohammad Rizwan c, Sam Billings, Jalat Khan, Yasir Khan, Naseem Shah, Rishad Hossain, Daryl Mitchell, Mohammad Amir, Abdullah Fazal, Amad Butt, Dian Forrestor, Laurie Evans, Asif Afridi, Kamran Ghulam, Fawad Ali, Mohammad Amir Khan, Shahzaib Khan, Cole McConchie, Saad Masood

Multan Sultans: Ashton Turner c, Mohammad Nawaz, Shehzad Gul, Faisal Akram, Imran Randhawa, Arafat Minhas, Sahibzada Farhan, Steve Smith, Peter Siddle, Tabraiz Shamsi, Lachlan Shaw, Delano Potgieter, Josh Philippe, Shan Masood, Momin Qamar, Muhammad Awais Zafar, Muhammad Shahzad, Arshad Iqbal, Mohammad Wasim Jnr, Muhammad Ismail, Atizaz Habib Khan

Karachi Kings: David Warner c, Hasan Ali, Mohammad Abbas Afridi, Khushdil Shah, Saad Baig, Moeen Ali, Azam Khan, Haroon Arshad, Salman Ali Agha, Shahid Aziz, Mir Hamza, Adam Zampa, Mohammad Hamza Sohail, Aqib Ilyas, Khuzaima Bin Tanveer, Reeza Hendricks, Muhammad Waseem, Ihsanullah, Rizwanullah

Lahore Qalandars: Shaheen Shah Afridi c, Abdullah Shafique, Sikandar Raza, Mohammad Naeem, Mustafizur Rahman, Asif Ali, Haris Rauf, Usama Mir, Fakhar Zaman, Ubaid Shah, Haseebullah, Mohammad Farooq, Daniel Sams, Parvez Hussain Emon, Hussain Talat, Tayyab Tahir, Dunith Wellalage, Rubin Hermann, Maaz Khan, Shahab Khan, Gudakesh Motie

Peshawar Zalmi: Babar Azam c, Sufyan Moqim, Abdul Samad, Ali Raza, Aaron Hardie, Aamir Jamal, Khurram Shahzad, Khalid Usman, Mohammad Haris, Abdul Subhan, James Vince, Michael Bracewell, Kusal Mendis, Iftikhar Ahmed, Nahid Rana, Mirza Tahir Baig, Kashif Ali, Shahnawaz Dahani, Farhan Yousuf, Shoriful Islam, Tanzid Hasan Tamim, Brian Bennett

Hyderabad Kingsmen: Marnus Labuschagne c, Usman Khan, Akif Javed, Maaz Sadaqat, Saim Ayub, Mohammad Ali, Saad Ali, Kusal Perera, Muhammad Irfan Khan, Hassan Khan, Shayan Jahangir, Glenn Maxwell, Hammad Azam, Riley Meredith, Sharjeel Khan, Asif Mehmood, Hunain Shah, Rizwan Mehmood, Tayyab Arif, Ahmed Hussain, Maheesh Theekshana

Islamabad United: Shadab Khan c, Salman Irshad, Andries Gous, Devon Conway, Faheem Ashraf, Mehran Mumtaz, Max Bryant, Mark Chapman, Nisar Ahmed, Mir Hamza Sajjad, Sameen Gul, Sameer Minhas, Imad Wasim, Richard Gleeson, Haider Ali, Mohammad Hasnain, Dipendra Singh Airee, Mohammad Faiq, Mohammad Salman Mirza

Quetta Gladiators: Saud Shakeel c, Usman Tariq, Hasan Nawaz, Shamyl Hussain, Alzarri Joseph, Rilee Rossouw, Ahmed Daniyal, Abrar Ahmed, Jahanzaib Sultan, Jahandad Khan, Khawaja Mohammad Nafay, Wasim Akram Jnr, Khan Zeb, Bismillah Khan, Saqib Khan, Ahsan Ali, Brett Hampton, Sam Harper, Bevon Jacobs, Ben McDermott, Tom Curran, Khalil Ahmed

Complete PSL 2026 schedule

March 26: Lahore Qalandars vs Hyderabad Kingsmen 7:30 PM IST

March 27: Quetta Gladiators vs Karachi Kings 7:30 PM IST

March 28: Peshawar Zalmi vs Rawalpindi Pindiz 3:00 PM IST

March 28: Multan Sultans vs Islamabad United 7:30 PM IST

March 29: Quetta Gladiators vs Hyderabad Kingsmen 3:00 PM IST

March 29: Lahore Qalandars vs Karachi Kings 7:30 PM IST

March 31: Islamabad United vs Peshawar Zalmi 7:30 PM IST

April 1: Multan Sultans vs Hyderabad Kingsmen 7:30 PM IST

April 2: Quetta Gladiators vs Islamabad United 3:00 PM IST

April 2: Rawalpindi Pindiz vs Karachi Kings 7:30 PM IST

April 3: Lahore Qalandars vs Multan Sultans 7:30 PM IST

April 4: Rawalpindi Pindiz vs Islamabad United 7:30 PM IST

April 5: Quetta Gladiators vs Multan Sultans 7:30 PM IST

April 6: Multan Sultans vs Rawalpindi Pindiz 7:30 PM IST

April 8: Hyderabad Kingsmen vs Peshawar Zalmi 7:30 PM IST

April 9: Lahore Qalandars vs Islamabad United 3:00 PM IST

April 9: Karachi Kings vs Peshawar Zalmi 7:30 PM IST

April 10: Quetta Gladiators vs Rawalpindi Pindiz 7:30 PM IST

April 11: Peshawar Zalmi vs Lahore Qalandars 3:00 PM IST

April 11: Karachi Kings vs Hyderabad Kingsmen 7:30 PM IST

April 12: Hyderabad Kingsmen vs Islamabad United 7:30 PM IST

April 13: Peshawar Zalmi vs Multan Sultans 7:30 PM IST

April 15: Peshawar Zalmi vs Quetta Gladiators 7:30 PM IST

April 16: Hyderabad Kingsmen vs Rawalpindi Pindiz 3:00 PM IST

April 16: Karachi Kings vs Islamabad United 7:30 PM IST

April 17: Lahore Qalandars vs Quetta Gladiators 7:30 PM IST

April 18: Lahore Qalandars vs Rawalpindi Pindiz 7:30 PM IST

April 19: Karachi Kings vs Multan Sultans 3:00 PM IST

April 19: Peshawar Zalmi vs Quetta Gladiators 7:30 PM IST

April 21: Lahore Qalandars vs Quetta Gladiators 3:00 PM IST

April 21: Rawalpindi Pindiz vs Multan Sultans 7:30 PM IST

April 22: Karachi Kings vs Peshawar Zalmi 3:00 PM IST

April 22: Hyderabad Kingsmen vs Multan Sultans 7:30 PM IST

April 23: Rawalpindi Pindiz vs Islamabad United 3:00 PM IST

April 23: Lahore Qalandars vs Karachi Kings 7:30 PM IST

April 24: Hyderabad Kingsmen vs Islamabad United 7:30 PM IST

April 25: Quetta Gladiators vs Karachi Kings 3:00 PM IST

April 25: Lahore Qalandars vs Peshawar Zalmi 7:30 PM IST

April 26: Hyderabad Kingsmen vs Rawalpindi Pindiz 3:00 PM IST

April 26: Islamabad United vs Multan Sultans 7:30 PM IST

April 28: Qualifier 7:30 PM IST

April 29: Eliminator 1 7:30 PM IST

May 1: Eliminator 2 7:30 PM IST

May 3: Final 7:30 PM IST

Focus on streamlined and controlled tournament execution

With limited venues, no spectators initially, and no opening ceremony, PSL 2026 reflects a more controlled and streamlined approach while still delivering a packed and competitive tournament.