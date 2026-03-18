PSL 2026 hit by Kabul airstrike fallout as Australia issues Peshawar travel warning to stars

The Pakistan Super League (PSL) 2026 is set to begin on March 26, but rising geopolitical tensions have cast a serious shadow over the tournament. Following deadly airstrikes in Kabul that reportedly killed 400 people, Australian players have been advised by their government to avoid travelling to Peshawar, a scheduled PSL venue. While participation in Pakistan has been cleared, the partial travel restriction raises fresh concerns over player safety, match logistics, and the league’s smooth execution.

The PSL is not just another T20 league this year. It is directly clashing with the IPL and banking heavily on its overseas stars to drive viewership and credibility. Any disruption involving high-profile names like Steve Smith, David Warner, and Glenn Maxwell could significantly impact broadcast value, fan interest, and tournament momentum.

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At the same time, global attention is sharply focused on regional instability, making player safety the dominant narrative.

Australian government advisory: What’s allowed and what’s not

According to reports from CODE Sports, Australian authorities have:

Cleared players to travel to Pakistan for PSL 2026

Issued a strict “Do Not Travel” advisory for Peshawar

Flagged security risks due to proximity to the Afghanistan border

Arranged contingency evacuation plans via private flights if required

This creates a complex situation where players can participate in the league but may have to skip matches scheduled in Peshawar.

Key PSL fixtures under threat

The biggest immediate concern revolves around:

Peshawar Zalmi vs Rawalpindi Pindiz – March 28

Venue: Imran Khan Stadium, Peshawar

Both squads feature Australian players:

Aaron Hardie (Peshawar Zalmi)

Jake Fraser-McGurk (Pindiz)

If players opt out of travel, franchises may be forced into last-minute changes, impacting team balance and match competitiveness.

Star power at risk: Why PSL needs its overseas players

PSL 2026 has aggressively signed international talent to compete with the IPL window. The Australian contingent includes:

Steve Smith

David Warner

Glenn Maxwell

Marnus Labuschagne

Adam Zampa

Josh Philippe

From a broadcast and commercial standpoint, these names are critical. Reduced participation or selective availability weakens PSL’s positioning in a crowded T20 calendar.

PCB’s stance vs growing uncertainty

The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has downplayed concerns, insisting:

Security arrangements remain robust

All overseas players are expected to arrive as scheduled

No changes to fixtures have been officially announced

However, history suggests that even minor geopolitical triggers can lead to withdrawals. Similar situations in past editions forced last-minute relocations and player exits.

Afghanistan angle adds another layer

The situation is further complicated by Afghanistan players withdrawing from the PSL auction earlier this year. Reports suggest backlash linked to direct signings and political tensions influenced decisions. This indicates a broader trend: off-field issues are increasingly affecting player participation in franchise cricket.