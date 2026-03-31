PSL 2026: Why PCB punished Shaheen Afridi and Naseem Shah - And how one escaped a 2-year ban?

The Pakistan Cricket Board has taken action against two of Pakistans best fast bowlers, Naseem Shah and Shaheen Afridi during the PSL 2026. This is because the Pakistan Cricket Board wants to make sure that players behave well. Naseem Shah was fined a record amount of PKR 20 million. Did not get a two-year ban. Shaheen Afridi was also penalized for not following security rules.

The problem with Naseem Shah started during the PSL 2026 opening match at Gaddafi Stadium. Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz was at the stadium even though the match was closed to the public. Naseem Shah wrote on media: "Why is she treated like a queen?" He then said his account was hacked.. The Pakistan Cricket Board found him guilty of breaking rules.

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The Pakistan Cricket Board said Naseem Shah broke these rules:

* Central contract clauses

* Social media conduct rules

* Political neutrality expectations

After a hearing the board decided to:

* Fine Naseem Shah PKR 20 million which's the largest fine in Pakistan cricket history

* Make him apologize without any conditions

* Fire and blacklist his social media manager

Some people said Naseem Shah could have been banned for two years.. The Pakistan Cricket Board chairman, Mohsin Naqvi did not want to hurt Naseem Shahs career. So they just fined him instead.

Shaheen Afridi also did something. He let people who were not allowed into his hotel room and did not follow security rules. He was fined PKR 1 million. The Pakistan Cricket Board and his team said he was responsible because he is a leader.

The Pakistan Cricket Board is trying to make sure that players follow the rules. They do not want any indiscipline. The key points are:

* Players are responsible for what they post on media

* Security rules must be followed

* Leaders like Shaheen Afridi must set an example

This is important for Pakistan cricket because it shows that the Pakistan Cricket Board is serious about discipline. The board wants to make sure that players are professional and follow the rules. This will help Pakistan cricket in the run.

The decision to fine Naseem Shah of banning him was a good one. It sends a message without hurting his career. The Pakistan Cricket Board also showed that even big players like Shaheen Afridi will be punished if they break the rules.