PSL ball-tampering: Fakhar Zaman charged by PCB, faces potential ban after incident in Lahore vs Karachi clash - Watch viral video

The Pakistan Super League (PSL) 2026 has been rocked by a fresh ball-tampering scandal involving veteran Lahore Qalandars batter Fakhar Zaman. The incident took place during a high-stakes clash against Karachi Kings on Sunday, March 29, where umpires penalized Lahore five runs in the final over, ultimately contributing to their defeat.

Star Pakistan opener Zaman has been formally charged with a Level 3 offence for allegedly altering the condition of the ball, an incident that has sparked intense debate across the cricketing world.



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What Happened In The Match?

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The drama unfolded on Sunday night just as the match reached its climax. Karachi Kings needed 14 runs off the final 6 balls with Haris Rauf set to bowl. Before the over began, a group of senior Lahore players -including captain Shaheen Shah Afridi, Haris Rauf, and Fakhar Zaman - gathered at the top of the bowler's run-up.

During this, the players passed the ball among themselves. Live television footage appeared to show Fakhar handling the ball in a suspicious manner before passing it to Rauf.

On-field umpire Faisal Afridi, who had been watching the exchange closely, spotted something suspicious, called for the ball, and after consulting with square-leg umpire Sharfuddoula, ruled that the ball had been deliberately altered.



LIVE BALL TAMPERING IN PSL



- 14 Runs needed in 6 balls, Then here comes the Shaheen Shah Afridi and Fakhar Zaman with their mischievous mind, They tampered the ball with their Nails.



Haris Rauf kept on watching and Supporting them on live. pic.twitter.com/mRs6gn2KY5 — Sam (@Cricsam01) March 30, 2026

Immediate Sanctions And Match Impact

The umpires took swift action on the field:

5-Run Penalty: Karachi Kings were awarded five penalty runs, reducing their target from 14 to just 9 runs off the final over.

Ball Replacement: The tempered ball was removed from play and replaced with a new one.

The penalty proved decisive. Despite losing a wicket on the first ball, Karachi Kings' Abbas Afridi smashed a four and a six against Rauf to seal a four-wicket victory with three balls to spare.

Disciplinary Charges And Potential Ban

On Monday, the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) charged Fakhar Zaman with a Level 3 offence under Article 2.14 of the Code of Conduct for breaching playing conditions related to ball tampering (Article 41.3).

Match referee Roshan Mahanama conducted an immediate post-match hearing, where Zaman denied the allegations. A second hearing is scheduled to take place within the next 48 hours, with a final verdict expected by Tuesday, March 31.

If found guilty, the minimum penalty for a Level 3 offence is a one-match ban, along with possible fines or longer suspensions.

Reactions From Lahore Qalandars Camp

Lahore Qalandars captain Shaheen Shah Afridi appeared visibly frustrated on the field and remained guarded during the post-match presentation.

"We will see it on camera and discuss. Five run penalty hurts, but I can't say anything now," he stated.